Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the ISO 37001:2016 in Anti-Bribery Management System. This accomplishment is a testament to the organisation's unwavering commitment to transparency and the highest ethical standards across all its operations.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the certificate from Bureau Veritas team, a global leader in certification services at DEWA headquarters. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, Ali Mohammed Almuwaijei, Vice President Governance and Compliance at DEWA; and the Governance and Compliance team members at DEWA were present.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of obtaining this certificate and its added value towards demonstrating the robustness of DEWA’s internal control environment and its strong commitment to safeguarding the company’s assets.

“DEWA aligns its strategy with the vision of the wise leadership, and the local, federal, and global directives. Applying the best governance, compliance, and transparency standards in all its operations, DEWA has become one of the leading utilities in governance worldwide and a pioneer in maintaining the highest levels of business integrity,” said Al Tayer.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team in achieving this significant milestone on our excellence journey. This certification is a testament to our commitment to ethical business practices and to our culture of integrity and transparency," said Bin Salman.

