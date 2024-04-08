Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised 97 virtual awareness sessions within the ‘iTalk’ series, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance a culture of innovation in government work and society. The sessions saw the participation of experts from international organisations and companies, including the World Economic Forum, Gartner, and Ernst & Young. Over 4,500 people attended the sessions which from the beginning of 2022 until the end of February 2024. Those included DEWA employees, partners, and stakeholders from the government and private sectors.

“In line with our vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving net-zero by 2050, DEWA is committed to providing an environment that fosters creativity and innovation across all sectors. DEWA supports the different government plans and strategies to enhance Dubai’s future-readiness. Adopting innovation as a principal practice in our work environment helps us develop our services and enhance efficiency and performance. This supports DEWA in its journey of excellence and leadership as one of the most prominent and innovative global utilities in its operations,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

The sessions aimed to foster creativity and innovation among participants in various fields, raise their awareness on future topics, and encourage them to reshape traditional work concepts and find innovative solutions to current and upcoming challenges. The sessions covered various topics, including disruptive technologies, digital manufacturing, different business development models, robotic process automation, decision-making, and data analysis using GIS.

