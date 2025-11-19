Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has introduced enhanced features to its ‘Smart Response’ service. In addition to DEWA’s website and smart app, the service is now available through the Dubai Now app. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and geographic information systems (GIS), these improvements accelerate and streamline responses to technical reports while providing real-time updates around the clock. The ‘Smart Response’ service enables customers to self-diagnose electricity and water interruptions and reduces the time required to handle reports if a technical team visit is needed.

Customers can now share their location using guest mode without logging into their DEWA account, ensuring easier access. They can also contact the technical team and share updates related to technical reports through the enhanced digital service. DEWA’s technical team can generate onsite technical notifications, if necessary, to expedite responses to technical reports.

Customers can track their reports in real time through a dedicated widget for iOS devices. The new features enable smarter and more accurate monitoring of technical reports and field activities, helping to avoid duplicate reports. Users also benefit from highly accurate, real-time tracking of onsite technical teams across different geographical zones in Dubai.

In the event of a power outage in a home or building, DEWA advises customers to identify the affected areas and check the internal distribution board. If a circuit breaker is disconnected, customers should use a qualified technician to resolve the internal fault. If all breakers are on, customers can use the Smart Response service on DEWA’s smart app and follow the AI-supported steps.

Regarding water interruptions, DEWA recommends that water tanks and internal connections comply with its specifications to ensure uninterrupted water supply. Direct connections from the main water line should not be made without linking to the water tank. The tank capacity should be sufficient to supply water for at least 24 hours, and regular maintenance should be carried out to ensure water quality and avoid blockages.

The DEWA Store on DEWA’s smart app lists approved maintenance companies offering exclusive discounts for DEWA customers. Guidelines and tips to ensure safety and uninterrupted electricity and water supplies during rainfall are available at https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/useful-tools/waterproofing-electricity.