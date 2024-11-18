Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and leading research and archival institution, the National Library and Archives, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will support greater cultural collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Under the agreement, DCT Abu Dhabi and the National Library and Archives will jointly organise activities and events which enrich the cultural landscape and promote cultural sustainability in the UAE. The MoU outlines the establishment of awareness and training workshops on cultural projects, the development of a community responsibility programme for preserving the cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi, and enhancing Arabic language literacy for all community members. It also includes cooperation in the publishing sector and coordination for organising and hosting events and programmes including joint lectures and other activities.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, and His Excellency Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, during a ceremony held at the DCT Abu Dhabi headquarters.

His Excellency Al Ali praised DCT Abu Dhabi for its cultural efforts and vital role in reinforcing a national identity within the community, and noted that the collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi underscores the importance of supporting a knowledge-based economy. He also emphasised the MoU's significance in facilitating cultural cooperation for the benefit of the nation, and said he looked forward to seeing the results of the two parties’ joint efforts to exchange knowledge, expertise, programmes, and innovative experiences in the field of culture and museums.

His Excellency Al Hosani said: “Our partnership with the National Library and Archives reflects our commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, safeguarding it for future generations. Through this collaboration, knowledge exchange programmes and activities will enhance expertise and enrich Abu Dhabi’s cultural ecosystem, offering resources for researchers in the fields of archiving, libraries, and cultural heritage preservation, as well as key programmes targeting youth.”

The terms of the MoU also specify the commitments of the National Library and Archives and DCT Abu Dhabi, including media statements, financial matters, intellectual property rights, notifications, and correspondence, as well as the duration and renewal of the MoU.

