Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Wizz Air have revealed the successful launch of the airline’s 'Let's Get Lost' campaign, which created an exciting new way for travellers to experience the diverse tourism offerings of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign saw guests boarding a Wizz Air flight without knowing their final destination. The surprise was revealed upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, a city that offers a wide range of cultural experiences, outdoor adventures, pristine beaches, leisure facilities and world-class entertainment. DCT Abu Dhabi supported this venture with a packed itinerary, showcasing the city as a premier destination for global travellers.

The partnership has demonstrated DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to forging strategic international partnerships to boost visibility and support Abu Dhabi's tourism strategy. The collaboration with Wizz Air not only highlighted the city's appeal but also showcased how DCT Abu Dhabi is working with partners to drive sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our collaboration with Wizz Air on the 'Let's Get Lost' campaign was a strategic move that underlined our commitment to innovative marketing approaches. By providing an element of surprise and excitement, we not only promoted Abu Dhabi as a premier destination but also enhanced our position as a world-class tourist destination. This partnership aligned perfectly with our broader strategy of fostering international collaborations to drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector."

The success of this collaboration with Wizz Air underscores DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to promoting the city's tourism sector and enhancing its global visibility. By leveraging the power of strategic partnerships, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to drive growth in the tourism industry and contribute to the city's economic development.

