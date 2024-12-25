Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body of the emirate's social sector, has announced the winners of the third edition of ‘Wyakom’, a pioneering platform aimed at identifying challenges and designing innovative solutions through active community participation.

This edition follows the remarkable success of the previous two, which saw extensive community participation and led to the development of innovative solutions addressing social priorities. These efforts continue to enhance community engagement, fostering groundbreaking ideas to build a more prosperous society for all.

The total participation across all editions exceeded 500 ideas submitted by community members. Several winning ideas have been implemented and brought to life, including the initiative for volunteering and serving senior citizens at NMC Royal in Khalifa City, as well as the "Kashta Seyahia” initiative.

Her Excellency Eng. Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, said: “The ‘Wyakom’ initiative underscores the vital role of community members in driving positive change by addressing key social challenges and proposing innovative solutions to enhance the quality of life across all segments of society. We are delighted to announce the winners of the third edition of the ‘Wyakom’ award, who have put forward exceptional ideas that reflect a strong sense of social responsibility and demonstrate their ability to devise effective and impactful solutions. These contributions play a significant role in addressing social challenges, upholding our shared values, strengthening family bonds, and fostering a supportive community environment in Abu Dhabi, further solidifying the emirate’s global leadership in the social sector.”

She added: “We look forward to cooperating with our partners from the relevant authorities in the social sector to implement the innovative solutions and ideas presented by the winners, and we invite all members of society to share their visions and ideas and contribute to building a more stable, growing and sustainable society.”

Award Winners

The first place was awarded to the innovative initiative titled ‘Values Ambassadors Programme’, presented by Sarah Al Nahdi and Hussain Al Mansouri. The programme aims to empower youth and teenagers to become inspiring role models and ambassadors of authentic Emirati values, emphasising the promotion of core principles such as respect, tolerance, generosity, and cooperation. It focuses on developing leadership and communication skills, encouraging active involvement in community projects, and preparing individuals to embody and advocate these values.

Second place was awarded to the ‘A Day in the Life of Our Parents’ initiative, presented by Nada Al Hammadi. This initiative aims to strengthen family bonds and foster greater understanding between parents and their teenage children. It offers youths aged 13 and above the opportunity to accompany their parents to the workplace from two to three weeks annually, allowing them to participate in work tasks for an entire day. This experience helps teenagers gain insight into their parents’ responsibilities and challenges, enhancing their respect and appreciation for them. Additionally, the initiative supports the development of communication skills and emotional intelligence in teenagers, while helping them explore potential career interests and paving the way for a clearer vision of their future.

Third place was awarded to an innovative smartphone application, ‘Kunooz – A Journey in Search of Heritage and Culture,’ developed by Mahmoud Suleiman, Sarah Hamdan, Omnia Ahmed, and Sawala Shafi. The app is designed to strengthen family bonds and deepen connections to the heritage and culture of Abu Dhabi. It invites families to embark on weekly, adventure-filled journeys across the city, solving puzzles that lead to hidden locations. Participants are rewarded with collectibles and prizes enhanced by augmented reality (AR) technologies, enriching their understanding of the emirate’s culture and heritage. By blending technology with real-world exploration, ‘Kunooz’ offers an interactive learning experience that reduces screen time, strengthens community ties, and provides a unique combination of education and entertainment.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.