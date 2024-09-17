Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in partnership with Aldar, is set to amplify Abu Dhabi’s gastronomic appeal with the introduction of two exceptional dining concepts by the late Michelin-starred chef and French culinary icon, Paul Bocuse.

The two new Bocuse ventures, La Brasserie and Restaurant Paul Bocuse, are being brought to the UAE capital by DCT Abu Dhabi's Culinary Development Programme. This initiative aims to attract leading international culinary brands to Abu Dhabi over the next five years, enhancing the destination’s status as a dynamic gastronomic hub. Both restaurants are slated to open at Saadiyat Grove, an integrated mixed-use development which sits in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District within the next two years.

La Brasserie, like its counterparts in Lyon, Annecy, and Paris, will be grounded in the themes of simplicity, quality, and generosity. The menu will feature a rich variety of flavours, classic culinary delights, and traditional cuisine crafted with fresh, regional, and seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, fine dining establishment Restaurant Paul Bocuse will present an elevated experience for the most discerning of gastronomes.

Both La Brasserie and Restaurant Paul Bocuse share a commitment to delivering an exceptional dining experience characterised by quality ingredients, an authentic taste and unparalleled hospitality, ensuring Abu Dhabi’s patrons experience the very best service.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "As we work to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s diverse and dynamic culinary landscape, the upcoming Paul Bocuse restaurants promise to offer something fresh and elevated to the emirate’s residents and visitors. This world-class culinary brand aligns with our values of providing the highest levels of quality and hospitality, and having the Paul Bocuse name as part of the emirate’s offering will surely contribute to positioning the destination as a premier hub for gastronomy and tourism."

Saoud Khoury, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment, said: The cultural, artistic, and culinary vision for Saadiyat Island is now taking shape as the cultural district’s iconic assets start to make a more prominent imprint on the island’s skyline. With world renowned culinary brands like Paul Bocuse showing its desire to have a home at Saadiyat Grove, we are excited to work alongside DCT Abu Dhabi to add further culinary concepts that will complement the elevated lifestyle that is being curated on the island.”

Chef Paul Bocuse was born in 1926 in Collonges-au-Mont-d'Or, just a few miles from Lyon, hailing from a long line of cooks with ties to Napoléon Bonaparte. One of the pioneers of France's 'nouvelle cuisine' movement, through his innovative cuisine he earned himself the title of the father of modern-day gastronomy. Notably, his renowned flagship restaurant, Auberge du Pont de Collonges, maintained three Michelin stars for a world-record 55-year span, from 1965 until 2020. Continuing the legacy, the Paul Bocuse Restaurant proudly holds two Michelin stars, solidifying its status as an enduring symbol and institution of French gastronomy.

