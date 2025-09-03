Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) was proud to host the first China Visitors Summit (CVS) in Al Ain Region and Abu Dhabi City on 28 and 29 August, marking a significant milestone in strengthening tourism ties with the Greater China region.

The summit welcomed 156 Travel trade partners, 62 Stakeholder attendees and over 150 top Chinese travel industry buyers to the emirate, making it the largest business-to-business gathering of Chinese outbound travel professionals hosted outside of China.

Building on the success of the 2024 edition, which hosted over 100 buyers and 263 suppliers, CVS 2025 further solidified its position as a premier platform for fostering business trust and collaboration within the global tourism sector.

The two-day event, which centred around face-to-face meetings, offered an invaluable opportunity for suppliers – including attractions, airlines, hotels, and MICE venues – to connect directly with key Chinese buyers.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “It was an immense honour to welcome the China Visitors Summit to Abu Dhabi, particularly to the culturally rich Al Ain Region, which was declared the Gulf Tourism Capital for 2025. This event was instrumental in showcasing the exceptional experiences Abu Dhabi offers to our growing Chinese market. The insightful engagements and thousands of opportunities created at the event are testament to the strong desire for international collaboration and future growth.”

The agenda featured dedicated business meeting sessions, enabling focused discussions and the establishment of new partnerships. Networking opportunities during lunches, coffee breaks, and the welcome dinner further facilitated informal connections and relationship building, while the China Training Day segment immersed travel suppliers in crucial insights for business development within the Chinese market.

Delegates also had the opportunity to experience the beautiful landscapes and rich cultural heritage of Al Ain Region and Abu Dhabi City, with visits to House of Artisans, Qasr Al Hosn, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Oasis, and Al Ain Zoo, among others.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is deeply rooted in creating authentic, innovative, and unforgettable experiences for all visitors, particularly its growing Chinese market, which recorded 268,000 hotel guests and a significant 29% increase in flights from China to Abu Dhabi in 2024 alone.

This is demonstrated through Abu Dhabi’s visa-free policy for Chinese travellers and the continuous refinement of initiatives to support Chinese visitors. These include seamless and convenient digital payment experiences, such as recent collaborations with WeChat Pay and Magnati, alongside the introduction of Alipay+ in nearly 7,000 taxis across Abu Dhabi.

