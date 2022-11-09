Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed a strategic partnership with WebBeds, one of the world’s leading providers of accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry.

The strategic partnership, which was announced at this week’s World Travel Market (WTM) 2022, will help drive awareness of Abu Dhabi among WebBeds’ network of travel agents and partners. Through a series of webinars, roadshows and trade fam trips, the partnership will educate travel agents about Abu Dhabi by showcasing the inspiring, exciting and restorative experiences that can be enjoyed during a visit.

The new strategic partnership with WebBeds will pave the way for the two entities to work together to increase WebBed’s product portfolio and inform its trade professionals about Abu Dhabi’s unique blend of experiences and events on offer for travellers throughout the year. With an action-packed calendar of 180 events, including the debut of The Lion King stage show in the Middle East, and the biggest impressionist art exhibition outside of Europe at Louvre Abu Dhabi, there has never been a better time to visit the UAE capital.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with WebBeds, which will enable us to showcase Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as an all-in-one destination with year-round experiences that inspire, excite and restore. Collaborations with key partners unlock global markets and this one will allow us to connect with WebBeds’ valued travel agencies and product management network to welcome more visitors each year.”

Amr Ezzeldin, WebBeds President – Middle East and Africa, said: “We’re pleased to be working with DCT Abu Dhabi on this exciting partnership that allows us to engage our global travel trade partner network to promote the emirate and all it has to offer to international travellers. We’ve been amazed to discover the diverse range of experiences the destination has to offer tourists and can’t wait to get to work promoting these experiences and driving awareness of what is possible in Abu Dhabi.”

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the Emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the Emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the Emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

About WebBeds:

Launched in 2013, WebBeds is one of the world’s leading providers of accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry. It sources content from travel suppliers, aggregates and merchandises that content in the WebBeds platform, then distributes it to its global network of travel trade clients, who sell to the travelling public.

Clients – online travel agencies, retail travel agents, corporate travel managers, tour operators, wholesalers, tourism boards, super apps, DMC’s, group providers, airlines and more – access the company’s huge global inventory of more than 430,000 hotels (comprising 31,000+ direct contracted independent hotels, 62,000+ direct contracted chain hotels and 70+ integrated third-party providers) through market-leading, trade-only booking websites or via simple and seamless API connectivity. In addition to hotel product, clients can also book over 18,000 transfer services in 1,1,90 destinations along with thousands of guided excursions and tickets for attractions.

Supplier partners – global hotel chains, independent hotels, apartments, resorts, attractions, transfer and sightseeing companies and more – benefit from our global distribution network of over 44,000 travel companies in more than 139 source markets and are supported by a local dedicated point of contact focused on ensuring WebBeds delivers value, choice, expertise and an unrivalled level of service.

WebBeds operates globally through four geographic regions – Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and Americas - with over 1,500 travel professionals working in 120 cities across 50 countries worldwide. WebBeds also operates specialist brands JacTravel DMC and Umrah Holidays International. JacTravel DMC provides tailormade travel arrangements for offline FIT and groups traveling to the UK, Ireland and key mainland European destinations to the international travel trade. Umrah Holidays International is a genuine pioneer, providing online pilgrimage travel services to travel agencies worldwide.

Find out more about the WebBeds business at www.webbeds.com

WebBeds is a division of Webjet Limited (ASX: WEB).

