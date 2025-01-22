Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) - Abu Dhabi, the regulatory entity for the social sector in the emirate, has unveiled the key initiatives and programmes implemented under the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination for the period of 2020 to 2024.

These diverse initiatives were implemented in collaboration with over 13 governmental entities, contributing to the creation of numerous pioneering programmes aimed at improving services for people of determination and enhancing their overall quality of life.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, said: “Over the past four years, the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination has served as a comprehensive roadmap, enabling us to collaborate with partners across the public, private, and third sectors to establish the foundations for an inclusive environment through policies, frameworks, and standards. We have also launched numerous pioneering initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people of determination, reflecting the vision of our leadership in ensuring they enjoy a dignified, fulfilling , and secured life.”

His Excellency added: “Within this ambitious strategy , the DCD has closely collaborated with partners to implement policies and initiatives that empower people of determination and promote their inclusion into society. Emphasis has been placed on ongoing consultation with people of determination, their families, and the associations representing them, actively involving them at every stage of design and implementation. This approach reinforces their right to make decisions that impact their lives and highlights their vital role in building a cohesive and inclusive society that embraces all its members.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Khaili highlighted that the department has developed comprehensive programmes addressing various aspects of the lives of people of determination. These include home personal care services, daily life skills development programmes, and social care services provided at their place of residence. The goal of these programmes is to create a safe and supportive environment, offering services that enhance their independence and facilitate their full participation in society. This effort underscores Abu Dhabi's commitment to being a city that is inclusive to people of determination, setting a leading global example in empowering and integrating them across all areas of life.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, emphasised the importance of collaboration among Abu Dhabi entities in developing services and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for people of determination.

She stated: “DCD partners with relevant entities to synchronise efforts, developing comprehensive programmes that improve services for people of determination and support their societal integration. These include the development of a policy to protect people of determination and the launch of inclusive initiatives that enhance opportunities for independent living and access to services. Additionally, the DCD – in partnership with stakeholders – strives to bolster the ability of government entities to mainstream people of determination in their policies and programmes. This cross-sector approach enhances efforts to achieve the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination.”

She added: “This demonstrates a shared commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading city which fosters inclusivity – addressing the needs of people of determination, empowering them to achieve their aspirations, and enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Pioneering achievements in the Enablers - pillar

The DCD has developed and approved a policy to protect people of determination from abuse, exploitation, neglect, and discrimination on-the-basis of disability within Abu Dhabi. The policy aims to unify and streamline the mechanisms for reporting and addressing all cases of maltreatment involving people of determination through the integrated case management system of the Family Care Authority.

The department has also developed a priority services portfolio for people of determination and their families in Abu Dhabi, encompassing 22 services across therapeutic, rehabilitative, educational, and social care domains , which has been activated in collaboration with relevant authorities. Additionally, the department has designed and launched a pilot programme for three social care services to promote independent living for people of determination. These include personal home care services, day care services to support life skills development, and supported living services within a permanent residence.

The DCD has also introduced the Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion . This excellence awards system aims to honour and inspire outstanding government, private, and third-sector entities in areas such as inclusive services, accessibility, and inclusive employment. The award also ensures the sustainability of sector-wide efforts to include and empower people of determination beyond the the first cycle of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination.

Additionally, the DCD has designed and implemented a comprehensive training programme on mainstreaming disability into policies and programmes to build the capacities of policymakers and programme developers within entities involved in implementing the strategy. As a result, 16 government entities were trained on mainstreaming disability in policies and programmes in 2021 and 30 government entities received training during 2022, encompassing inclusive data collection, measurement, monitoring, and evaluation tools.

Developing the built environment in Abu Dhabi to ensure universal access

As part of enhancing accessibility for people of determination to various facilities, buildings, public places, and communities, the Department of Municipalities and Transport implemented the Universal Access to Buildings, Facilities, and Transportation for People of Determination’ initiative. This initiative includes updating local standards and guidelines for buildings, public places, and communities to align with global accessibility standards, while also focusing on developing a streamlined system for evaluating and rating and classifying accessibility in such spaces based on international best practices. Bolstering these efforts, the “BIM AI” platform was launched to review architectural plans and submissions and to develop a virtual assistant for inquiries related to standards and requirements, including accessibility.

To further transform Abu Dhabi into a city that is fully accessible for people of determination, a range of accelerator projects has been implemented. These include the adaptation of 1,949 buildings and facilities to be accessible for people of determination, the development of 226 inclusive parks, playgrounds and open spaces , the provision of 21 accessible taxis, and 727 public transport buses that are now accessible, representing 92% of the public transport fleet. Moreover, 580 bus stops have been adapted, and five beaches have been made inclusive in collaboration with the Early Childhood Authority and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. The installation and operation of six marine elevators, in cooperation with the Mubadala Foundation, further enables people of determination to access the beach and the sea.

In addition, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has implemented the ‘Comprehensive Access to Sports Programmes Initiative’, which prepared three sports institutions for people of determination including - the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Club, and Al Ain Equestrian Club. Around 5,700 people of determination have participated in awareness workshops designed to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and sports participation.

The ADSC further launched the ‘ Move United programme to enhance the participation of people of determination and their families in inclusive community sports events; more than 800 people of determination took part in community sports events and activities throughout 2024.

Meanwhile, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) implemented the Universal Access to Cultural and Tourism Programmes’ initiative, developing a model to assess tourism and cultural facilities in the emirate and evaluate the accessibility of 48 hotels and tourist facilities to enhance the experience of people of determination.

DCT Abu Dhabi also launched the ‘Shumul’ programme, a workshop aimed at improving the visitor experience and accessibility by targeting front-line employees in the hotel and tourism sectors. The workshop focused on increasing awareness of service provision and improving interactions with people of determination, with 101 participants attending.

Furthermore, DCT Abu Dhabi developed the ‘Event Accessibility Guidelines’, enhanced the accessibility features in Al Bahia Library and Zayed Central Library, which provided specialised reference services and electronic programmes for people of determination, benefiting 1,848 individuals. These efforts helped increase the participation of people of determination in tourism and cultural programmes, with over 16,000 people of determination participating in events throughout 2024.

The Department of Government Enablement mpowerment launched the ‘ Universal Access to Electronic and Smart Systems and Services, Communications, and Information’ initiative to develop standards and guidelines that help ensure people of determination have access to government websites and the ‘Tamm’ platform. As part of this, a digital journey for people of determination was developed across 17 services within various government agencies, offering a unified digital experience via the ‘Tamm’ system. A video calling feature was also developed to support all customers, especially people of determination, providing them with the necessary assistance to complete government services.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority implemented the ‘ Universal Access to Housing’ initiative, which involved reviewing and updating housing design and engineering models to meet the needs of people of determination within the updated Integrated Residential Communities Guide. The initiative also focused on facilitating access to housing services by improving internal policies related to providing inclusive services, developing digital platforms, and enhancing service facilities throughout all stages of the customer journey. Additionally, employees within the customer service team were trained to provide inclusive assistance, including offering sign language services for individuals from the deaf community.

The Authority also created a dedicated path for people of determination to ensure quick responses through its call centre. Further, it partnered with contractors, such as Tayasir Company, to build housing designed for people with disabilities. Awareness campaigns were implemented to educate people with disabilities about available housing services and communication channels.

The Authority further launched the ‘We Connect You’ initiative, which targets senior citizens and people of determination, aiming to reach customers, take requests, and respond to inquiries in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

From 2021 to 2024, a total of 3,481 loan applications for people of determination were approved. The majority of applications were to maintain, expand, and add to existing homes (937 applications), followed by applications for construction loans (733). Additionally, approximately 571 citizens benefited from residential land grants, and around 532 individuals received ready-made housing grants.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group activated the ‘Inclusive marime Travel Journey’ initiative, and plans are underway to enhance the accessibility of the cruise terminals developed in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Airports also implemented the ‘Inclusive Air Travel Journey’ initiative, where Zayed International Airport was awarded ‘Airports Council International – Accessibility Enhanced Accreditation, ,from the Airports Council International (ACI) in September 2024.Approximately 29 accommodations and services were introduced to improve the travel experience for passengers with disabilities. These included designated parking, drop-off, and boarding spaces, booking assistance services, Sensory Space Facility, Service Animal Relief Area self-service wheelchairs, and additional services for people of determination throughout the airport. Additionally, Abu Dhabi Airports launched the ‘Sunflower lanyard’ initiative to provide necessary services and support for people with hidden disabilities during their journey at Zayed International Airport.

In total, 523,259 people of determination used Zayed International Airport, representing 1.86% of all passengers. The overall satisfaction score for travellers with disabilities on accessibility related services was 4.9 out of 5 for arrival services and 4.48 out of 5 for departure services.

Inclusive education

The Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination has played a significant role in enhancing access to quality inclusive education for students of determination. In this context, the Department of Education and Knowledge implemented the ‘Inclusive Education Model in Abu Dhabi’ initiative, which included developing and launching the inclusion policy in schools. This policy mandates that all schools establish a framework to identify and support students of determination. The department visited 41 schools to provide support, ensure compliance, and maintain high levels of care for students of determination.

In cooperation with the Department of Health, the Department of Education and Knowledge developed in-school specialist therapeutic services, including psychotherapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy that are now delivered and covered by Thiqa in schools. These services benefit 1,359 students across 108 schools. Further, more than 50 students were transferred from specialised schools to mainstream schools, as part of a commitment to fostering an inclusive educational environment.

To support students in early years , a dedicated inclusion policy was developed for early childhood education institutions to ensure young children receive specialised support during the most critical stages of their growth and development. Support for students with autism was enhanced by increasing the number of dedicated seats to 92, with 60 seats in mainstream schools and 32 seats each in Al Karama School and the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education.

This expansion is part of a broader goal to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn and develop in inclusive environments.

As a result of these efforts, the number of students included into private and charters schools has increased from 6,000 in 2023 to more than 13,000 in 2024. Furthermore, 23 students with disabilities were employed in various companies and institutions, and specialised training was provided to employers to ensure the success of the integration process in the workplace.

Health and rehabilitation pillar

The Department of Health Abu Dhabi launched the ‘Unified Assessment Framework for People of Determination’ initiative, which involved developing a unified, comprehensive, and integrated assessment framework for people of determination across all age groups. This encompasses comprehensive screening programmes aimed at detecting disabilities and providing necessary interventions to address health needs. Two diagnostic pathways were developed – the autism spectrum assessmentpathways and the intellectual disabilities assessment pathways – each with the necessary diagnostic tools and tests. The pilot phase of a developmental surveillance and screening programme for children was also implemented in collaboreation with Abu Dhabi public health center , ensuring early detection of disabilities and developmental delays. In this phase, 220 children were evaluated at key stages (nine months, 18 months, and 30 months).

Additionally, the readiness of two healthcare facilities was assessed to ensure high-quality healthcare for people of determination. As part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to improve care for people of determination, new guidelines around applied behaviour analysis for autism spectrum disorder were launched in collaboration with the DCD, the Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Early Childhood Authority. These guidelines aim to facilitate seamless cooperation between healthcare providers and academics to offer comprehensive and effective care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

The scope of the ‘Thiqa’ insurance system was also expanded to include applied behaviour analysis services for autism spectrum disorder, in line with the service portfolio developed in the integrated care system initiative. In addition, a telehealth program was launched to cater to various categories of people of determination across Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Health developed the ‘Assistive Technology Framework’ initiative for people of determination in Abu Dhabi with reommendations to enhance the provision of assistive technology services.

The Early Childhood Authority implemented the ‘Integrated Early Intervention System’ initiative to establish a framework in this regard. They also developed and launched the Abu Dhabi Early Intervention Guide to support families of children with developmental delays. A total of 10,000 copies of the guide were distributed in Arabic and English, receiving positive feedback from families and professionals who had begun using it in their centres.

Furthermore, the Early Childhood Authority (ECA) designed a pilot training programme for developmental surveillance and screening , specifically for paediatricians in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The aim was to enhance early detection of developmental concerns in children aged 0-3 years. To date, over 300 doctors have been trained. Moreover, ECA implemented a pilot programme for developmental screening and surveillance of children across Abu Dhabi’s three regions, with over 5,000 screenings completed between May 2023 and September 2024. The results revealed that one in five children (18.2%) under the age of three had potential developmental challenges that required early assessment.

This pioneering initiative won the ‘Health for the Public Sector in the Emirates’ award at the GovMedia Awards 2024.

The efforts of the Early Childhood Authority also included providing training and interactive sessions for parents and caregivers of children with disabilities in early childhood. The aim was to bolster their understanding of autism and facilitate knowledge exchanges that support families and children with autism. Additionally, the Authority developed and launched a guide focused on improving and enhancing communication between healthcare professionals and families of young children. The guide highlights recommended methods for healthcare professionals when informing families about special conditions, such as delayed development or disabilities. This initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center.

The Authority also developed policy frameworks and recommendations in cooperation with strategic partners to improve the early intervention journey for young children. This included conducting a comprehensive review of international coverage models for applied behaviour analysis treatment, analysing potential policy options, and creating an outcomes framework, a quality assurance framework, and a governance model for early intervention.

Social care for people of determination

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination implemented numerous initiatives. One of the most notable was the ‘People of Determination Database in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’ initiative in 2021. This initiative contributed to the establishment of a database for people of determination in the emirate by linking over 14 government entities, with the goal of obtaining accurate and reliable statistics that guide the development of programmes and policies. The database is continually updated, and the number of registered people of determination reached more than 28000 POD

The organisation also worked on ‘aligning the local classification of disabilities with the Unified National Classification of Disabilities in the United Arab Emirates’ in 2021, and issued the Disability Classification Guide for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi - Third Edition. This guide aligns with the Unified National Classification of Disabilities and has been circulated to all relevant authorities in the emirate. It has been activated with 12 influential government entities to ensure that people of determination, with their various needs, have access to services from these entities.

Additionally, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination launched the ‘People of Determination Services Officer Project,’ training 62 employees from nine major government entities in the emirate. These employees were prepared to become People of Determination Services Officers in their respective organisations, facilitating access for people of determination to services that meet their needs in the government sector.

The Zayed Higher Organization also introduced the ‘Support System for Families and Caregivers of People of Determination’ initiative, which included the design of 11 programmes and services. the implementation of these programs started with the training program where 17 training sessions for caregivers were delivered and a total of 334 participants, including fathers, mothers, siblings, and caregivers, took part in the training programs.

Another initiative, ‘Training and Capacity Building on Inclusive Practices for POD dedicated non-government organizations and third sector ’, involved designing and implementing a comprehensive training programme dedicatedto these organizations . This programme, which lasted for four months, was attended by 40 participants and covered key topics such as the Quality Standards for Training Programs, the Self-Advocacy Programme for People of Determination, the Safety Skills Programme, and establishing effective community support groups for non-governmental organisations.

Finally, the Zayed Higher Organization launched targeted Community Awareness campaigns, which included a media campaign called ‘We Are One’. The campaign, aired on Abu Dhabi TV channels, aimed to raise community awareness about disability based on the social and human-rights model. Additionally, 60 people of determination were trained on self-advocacy programmes, empowering them to defend their rights, increase their independence, and improve their ability to make decisions that affect their lives.

Inclusive employment

As part of efforts to integrate people of determination into the labour market, the Department of Government Enablement developed the ‘Inclusive Employment Policy’, which includes 15 initiatives aimed at enhancing the participation of people of determination in the workforce and the economy.

Additionally, the department launched the ‘Colleagues of Determination’ programme, an awareness initiative for Abu Dhabi government employees to support their colleagues of determination. The programme saw the participation of 1,540 employees from 56 government entities.

The department also established an employment registry for people of determination within the Abu Dhabi government,. and designed the POD employment journey into the operational model of the Mawaheb Center. Furthermore, it developed an electronic system for matching and nominating jobs for people of determination and created a comprehensive guide for their employment in Abu Dhabi.

