Sharjah: The Sharjah Child Safety Department (CSD) has taken steps to further promote child safety in the past week, as part of its annual "Their Safety First'' campaign. During visits to Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital and Mahafiz area in Sharjah, the department educated families and visitors on the importance of adhering to safety measures during winter activities.

The CSD distributed safety guide leaflets, which contained comprehensive guidelines for promoting safety measures for children in vehicles, on bicycles, and while participating in winter activities such as picnics and camping. The leaflets also provided instructions for parents on how to effectively protect their children in vehicles, such as using seat belts and preventing them from leaning out of car windows.

"Our goal is to reach as many families and individuals as possible through our awareness programs to ensure the safety of children," said Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the CSD. "The department's initiatives, especially during the winter season, focus on educating families and parents about measures to protect children. We remind everyone, especially those with young children, to be vigilant and follow safety rules both inside and outside the home."

These visits are part of the winter campaign, in which the CSD carries out awareness activities to promote child safety in public places. The department will continue to visit various locations in the emirate, culminating in a field visit to Al Badayer area in Sharjah on February 18.

