Al Hashemi: Competition supports the Chamber’s strategic plans to enhance and expand the level of support offered to member and foreign companies.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first Chamberthon competition designed to engage business leaders in Dubai to develop a new programme to attract startups and SMEs from international markets to the emirate.

The hackathon-style event, hosted in Dubai, brought together a select group of participants, representing various companies, to understand the needs of the business community, top challenges related to setting up in the emirate and high-potential market opportunities.

During the event, participants outlined several areas where startups and young businesses in Dubai require the most support and suggested new ways that International Chamber’s network of representative offices can help businesses in Dubai expand their business beyond borders and assist foreign companies with their entry into the emirate.

“This unique competition supports Dubai International Chamber’s strategic plans to enhance and expand the level of support offered to member and foreign companies, while it also endeavours to boost Dubai’s economic competitiveness and value proposition to companies, investors and talent from around the world,” said Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, Dubai Chambers.

“Given the vital role that startups and SMEs play in fostering innovation and driving economic growth in Dubai, it is only natural that we involve them in our plans to enhance the business environment and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global business hub,” he said.

The Chamberthon and forthcoming programme would amplify efforts toward achieving the Chamber’s new targets of attracting 100 SMEs and 300 startups to Dubai, in three years and two years, respectively, he added.

Dubai International Chamber one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026

