Amman, Jordan: The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions (AQACHEI) in Jordan and Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to align Pearson’s Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC) approval process for higher education institutions in Jordan with AQACHEI’s regulatory requirements, thereby broadening the educational pathways available to Jordanian students. This initiative will significantly enhance opportunities for students pursuing higher education following the completion of their BTEC programmes.

This agreement underscores a shared commitment to advancing technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Jordan. As part of the MoU, providers offering BTEC Higher National qualifications will be required to comply with AQACHEI and Higher Education Council (HEC) guidelines to achieve local recognition. The agreement also facilitates collaboration on quality assurance measures and approval processes while maintaining Pearson’s established global standards.

Commenting on the MoU, Prof. Thafer Y. Assaraira, AQACHEI President stated that signing this MoU with Pearson Education will contribute to aligning the accreditation standards for technical specializations at AQACHEI with the global standards adopted by Pearson. It will also enhance collaboration between AQACHEI and Pearson in accrediting and ensuring the quality of technical programs offered by Pearson and implemented by Jordanian higher education institutions under joint agreements between Pearson and higher education institutions in Jordan. Once implemented, this MoU is expected to have a positive impact on improving the quality of outcomes for technical programs delivered by Jordanian higher education institutions, aligning them with the needs and requirements of local, regional, and international labour markets.

BTEC qualifications have significantly enhanced the education system in Jordan. Since their introduction in 2012, more than 74,000 students have enrolled in BTEC programmes across various disciplines, including Engineering, ICT, Business, Construction, Art and Design, Media, Agriculture, Hospitality, Hair and Beauty, Health and Social Care and Early Years. In 2023, the inaugural year of the partnership between the Jordanian Ministry of Education and Pearson, over 15,500 school students earned a Level 2 diploma. Looking ahead to September 2025, it is expected that approximately 54,000 learners will have active registrations in Level 2 and Level 3 BTEC programmes in Jordanian schools, underscoring the global recognition and value of these qualifications

Jane Baker, Vice President, Vocational Qualifications, UK & International, Pearson, commented: “This MoU with AQACHEI strengthens our commitment to empowering Jordanian youth through globally recognised qualifications that equip them with the skills needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce. By aligning our approval process with AQACHEI’s standards, we are unlocking greater opportunities for students to seamlessly transition from BTEC programmes to higher education institutions across Jordan. This is another step towards ensuring BTEC qualifications are recognised and valued locally while retaining their global reputation for excellence.

The collaboration also highlights the scalability of BTEC qualifications within Jordan’s education system. Over the planned five-year programme, the TVET curriculum aims to help meet Jordan’s economic and workforce needs. With Pearson already supporting 1650 trained staff across 310 state schools, this MoU promises to expand the reach and impact of these programmes further, ensuring that students are equipped with practical skills and qualifications tailored to the demands of Jordan’s workforce and beyond.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That is why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning is not just what we do. It is who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

About AQACHEI

The Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission for Higher Education Institutions in Jordan (AQACHEI) is an independent body established in 2007 to oversee and ensure the quality of higher education institutions in Jordan. Its mission is to elevate the competitiveness of Jordanian institutions by adopting best international practices, fostering excellence, and aligning education outcomes with labor market demands. AQACHEI develops and enforces accreditation, and quality assurance; implements the Jordanian National Qualifications Framework (JNQF); conducts assessments such as the University Competency Exam; and encourages institutions to achieve global rankings. Guided by values of integrity, innovation, and professionalism, AQACHEI plays a key role in monitoring institutional performance and enhancing the quality and relevance of higher education in Jordan.