Dubai, UAE – His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, held a meeting today with His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, the former Chairman of Dubai Chambers, to discuss the organisation’s renewed role in supporting Dubai’s economic progress.

During the meeting, H.E. Al Ghurair congratulated H.E. Al Mansoori on the confidence placed in him by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He extended his best wishes for Al Mansoori’s success in leading Dubai Chambers towards new milestones.

H.E. Al Mansoori praised H.E. Al Ghurair’s efforts during his tenure as Chairman, acknowledging his dedication to implementing the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. He also highlighted H.E. Al Ghurair’s pivotal role in strengthening Dubai Chambers’ role in consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investment.

H.E. Al Mansoori stated: “Dubai Chambers remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the leadership’s vision by supporting the business community, enhancing its competitiveness locally and globally, and facilitating investment growth. Our objectives are closely aligned with Dubai’s economic strategies, reinforcing the chambers’ role as a key engine of economic development.”

His Excellency added: “We are dedicated to further strengthening Dubai’s investment landscape and ensuring the emirate retains its leading position as a global financial and business hub. As the voice of the private sector, Dubai Chambers will continue to intensify its efforts to protect and advance the interests of the business community while actively contributing to sustainable growth across all sectors.”

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

