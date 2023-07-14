H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ajman, to discuss ways of cooperation and coordination of bilateral efforts to develop the emirate's economy and stimulate direct investments to ensure reaching the goals of the emirate of Ajman.

At the outset of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of the Ajman Executive Council and its pioneering role in unifying the efforts of local government entities to enhance the position of Ajman as a promising economic and investment destination locally and internationally, in a manner that achieves the requirements of comprehensive development and the emirate's strategic plan.

He stated that the Ajman Chamber is keen to keep pace with the emirate's economic directions and implement an annual business plan that achieves the Ajman Chamber's mission aimed at representing and protecting the interests of the Ajman business community and leading awareness efforts and partnerships to achieve sustainable future growth, in addition to its efforts to develop and update its service packages and initiatives to improve the business environment and achieve sustainability for facilities private sector.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi affirmed that the Ajman government, under the directives of the wise leadership, seeks to diversify the elements of the economy and investment opportunities in the emirate by launching innovative and proactive services and initiatives that support ease of doing business and its sustainability, praising the efforts of all government entities concerned with economic affairs in strengthening the emirate's economic position and put it on the map of local and international investments.

During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms and opportunities for cooperation between the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Executive Council to provide a business environment characterized by the diversity of components and exceptional opportunities to ensure the sustainability and growth of private sector business and increase the attraction of investments, especially in the industrial sector, in addition to enhancing the contribution of the entrepreneurship sector to the growth of the emirate's economy and increase its GDP.