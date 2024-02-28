Ajman: Coinciding with UAE Innovates 2024, the Ajman Department of Finance organised an awareness workshop titled ‘Becoming an Approved Supplier.’ The workshop brought together representatives from all Ajman government suppliers to update them on the latest innovations in the 'Tawreed' platform and discuss opportunities for further enhancements to meet their needs.

This initiative is part of the Department's pledge to engage in the 'Emirates Innovates' month activities, underscoring its commitment to bolstering national efforts to cultivate a culture of innovation. By embracing innovation as a fundamental aspect of its work ethic, the Department seeks to improve the quality of life in the emirate and aid in its journey towards sustainable development.

Eng. Fahad Saleh Al Blooshi, Project Manager at the Department, showcased the latest innovations related to the Tawreed platform at the workshop. He explained the system's workings in the context of recent updates and introduced attendees to advanced technologies in the supplier system, including enhancements to the OCR licence reader.

The workshop also provided detailed instructions to suppliers on utilising the new system interfaces, encompassing registration, renewal, viewing, and participation in tenders and practices.

Additionally, the workshop opened the floor for discussions about the challenges encountered by system users, aiming to develop innovative and practical solutions to address them. The feedback and suggestions from suppliers to improve their experience on the platform were carefully recorded.

Marwan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department, highlighted that the workshop reaffirms the Department of Finance's dedication to continuous improvement and its pursuit of optimal effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility in managing government procurement. This dedication includes upgrading systems and streamlining services to meet the expectations of beneficiaries and furthering digital transformation across all government financial sectors in the emirate by implementing innovative technologies.

He reiterated the Department's dedication to maintaining communication with its supplier partners, ensuring they are well-informed about all developments in the unified digital supply system, ‘Tawreed.’ Additionally, the Department seeks to understand their opinions and ideas, working diligently to address their requirements and aspirations, thus ensuring they derive maximum benefit from the platform.

‘Tawreed' is a unified digital platform introduced by the department to act as a bridge between suppliers and government departments in Ajman. It provides a seamless, integrated experience, enabling electronic management of the entire supply chain process. This includes accessing public tenders, participating in them, tracking progress, handling purchase orders, overseeing delivery and invoicing, and ultimately, facilitating the receipt of payments.