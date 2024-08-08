H.E. Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi, Board member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), participated as a representative of the Ajman Chamber in the activities of the International Construction and Real Estate Investment Exhibition – “Real Expo Sarajevo 2024” - Bosnia and Herzegovina, during the period from August 6 to 8, with a view to enhancing international communication and cooperation and promoting investment opportunities in the construction and real estate sectors and developing a renewed global economic relations network.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the Exhibition as an international platform that brings together major construction and real estate companies and developers from Bosnia and Herzegovina and many participating countries in the fields of "real estate development, construction and building, building materials, sustainability technology, smart and green buildings, smart mobility, renewable energy, furniture and decoration".

He stated that the Ajman Chamber enhanced the success of its participation in the Real Expo Sarajevo 2024 by holding a wide range of bilateral meetings with major international companies participating under the umbrella of the Exhibition, to discuss cooperation opportunities and promote investment opportunities available in the emirate of Ajman, especially in light of the continuous growth of the construction and real estate sectors in the emirate, as the membership of construction and building activities reached 5779 memberships in 2023, and the membership of real estate activities increased to 680 memberships in 2023, with a growth rate of more than 11%.

During the exhibition, Abdullah Saeed Al Nuaimi met with officials of the Investment Attraction Authority in the Sarajevo Government to discuss ways of joint cooperation and opportunities to organize future bilateral forums that bring together business owners and government agencies from Ajman and Sarajevo. He also provided a comprehensive explanation of the qualitative investment opportunities of the emirate of Ajman.

Al Nuaimi praised the rapid developments, successive achievements, and growth in the volume of direct investments in the construction and real estate sectors in Ajman, as a result of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Ruler of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council. This was reflected in the growth of the construction sector's contribution to the emirate's GDP by 18.8%, with a value of up to AED 6.3 billion in 2022, while real estate activities contributed by 12%, with a value of more than AED 4 billion.

He explained that the Ajman Chamber seeks to intensify its external participation agenda in line with Ajman Vision 2030 with the aim of promoting investment opportunities in all sectors and developing foreign trade opportunities in support of the local product and discovering new foreign markets.