H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al-Muwaijai, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce (ACCI), received H.E Tej Bahadur Chhetri, the Ambassador of Nepal, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation, strengthen trade relations, and explore available investment opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting was held at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters in attendance of Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector, Aisha Al Nuaimi, the Acting Director of Investment and Business Promotion at the Ajman Chamber, and Anas Mahdi, Director of the Office of the Ambassador of Nepal.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Eng. Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the attendees and praised the existing bilateral relations between the UAE and Nepal. He emphasized the importance of the meeting in strengthening economic ties between Ajman and Nepal, exploring available investment opportunities, and discussing ways to develop trade relations to enhance the volume of trade exchange between the two countries.

He stated that Ajman and Nepal possess promising opportunities for developing mutual economic and investment relations, affirming Ajman's commitment and eagerness to provide support and facilitate business operations for investors from Nepal

During the meeting, the Ajman Chamber presented the available investment opportunities in sectors such as real estate, construction, tourism, education, health, hospitality, and others. The attendees emphasized the importance of benefiting from the growth of trade exchange in the food and beverage sector, especially given the increase in trade between Ajman and Nepal by 30% in 2023 compared to 2022. Additionally, the membership of Nepalese nationals in Ajman grew by 9.5% in 2023."

For his part, H.E Tej Bahadur Chhetri expressed his happiness with this meeting, affirming that Nepal looks forward to enhancing its economic relations with the UAE. He added, 'We seek to develop cooperation with the Emirate of Ajman and establish a sustainable strategic partnership that supports increasing mutual investments and growing the volume of trade exchange.'"

The meeting recommended the need to organize specialized exhibitions and hold joint forums to increase cooperation opportunities among business owners and to highlight the available investment opportunities in Ajman and Nepal.

At the conclusion of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji and H.E. Tej Bahadur Chhetri exchanged shields and souvenirs.