Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) have launched Nutri-Mark, a front-of-pack nutritional label designed to highlight products with higher nutritional value, empowering consumers to make informed food choices.

The Nutri-Mark is developed based on a scientifically-backed system that assigns products a letter grade from A to E, each represented by a different color, based on their nutritional content, with A having the highest nutrition value and E the lowest. This allows consumers to easily compare items within the same food category and make healthier and more informed decisions.

“The launch of Nutri-Mark marks a pivotal moment in setting new standards for food labeling, promoting greater transparency and accountability in the industry. By bringing together key retailers, food manufacturers, and partners from government, industry, and education, we are driving a shared commitment to raise awareness and empower consumers to make better, health-conscious choices, which will have a lasting socio-economic impact, supporting public health and reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in food quality.” said H.E ENG Abdulla Alyazeedi, Acting Secretary General Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC).

In its first phase, Nutri-Mark will focus on five key product categories: oils, dairy, beverages, baked goods, and children’s food, which includes cereals and snacks commonly consumed by children. In the second phase, a system certification for non-packaged food will also be introduced. While the initiative has been officially announced, consumers can expect to see Nutri-Mark labels on products by mid-2025.

Speaking about the initiative, H.E Dr. Ahmed AlKhazraji, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said: “A lack of understanding of the nutritional value of food products often leads to unhealthy food choices, becoming a significant driver of the rising obesity burden. Many people find it challenging to interpret complex ingredient lists and their health implications. To address this, the Nutri-Mark simplifies nutritional information into an easy-to-understand grading system. The philosophy of preventing illness before it starts is at the very heart of our work at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Nutri-mark is one such initiative that aims to promote healthier lifestyle by empowering consumers to make healthier, informed choices. At DoH and ADPHC, we are proud of our continued engagement with essential government partners such as ADQCC to improve the health and wellbeing of the society.”

This first if its kind initiative in the region was announced at The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2024, running from November 26–28, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The exhibition is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.

The Nutri-Mark initiative is the result of a collaboration between key partners, including ADQCC and ADPHC. ADQCC, recognized for its leadership in product and service quality, plays a central role in driving initiatives like Nutri-Mark, which prioritize consumer awareness and well-being.

ADQCC offers expert support through specialized labs, helping manufacturers reformulate their products while preserving taste and quality. This collaboration aims to improve food systems, promote informed decision-making, and set higher nutritional standards across the UAE, benefiting both businesses and the broader community.

