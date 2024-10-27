Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in a panel discussion titled “Cooperation and integration in sustainable development”, on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group organized by the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council in cooperation with the World Bank, which were held in the US capital, Washington.

The session, which was attended by heads and representatives of GCC development funds, focused on the importance of the pivotal role of Gulf development institutions, banks and funds in shaping a sustainable future for developing countries. Participants highlighted the extent of the impact of development institutions in the GCC countries globally and in the region, and considered the opportunities available to maximize the impact of development assistance provided by the Gulf countries to the world.

H.E. Al Suwaidi highlighted the role of ADFD and its commitment to enhancing international cooperation to achieve global development goals, noting the importance of strategic partnerships with international development institutions in supporting sustainable development. He explained that the Fund seeks, through its projects and initiatives, to support economic growth in developing nations, as its investments in various development sectors contribute to building prosperous and resilient societies.

The session addressed the importance of coordinating efforts to enhance regional integration and provide effective support to vital sectors, such as renewable energy, infrastructure and agriculture, in a way that contributes to achieving sustainability and enhances the region’s contribution to facing global economic and development challenges.

The topics addressed the impact of human capital on innovation and digitization, as well as the role of Gulf development institutions, banks, and funds in supporting developing countries to achieve sustainable development. The importance of investing in human capabilities and modern technologies to attain sustainable economic growth was also emphasized.