Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) SME Export Matching Programme, a key initiative launched in November 2023 to boost the export potential of Abu Dhabi’s small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has witnessed major milestones within its first cycle.

14 SMEs participants in the ‘SME Export Matching Programme’ are already forecasting a 44% increase in their exports this year (2024) compared to 2023, with export value expected to reach AED 387 million.

In less than a year since its launch, the programme has connected participants with over 800 strategic stakeholders, linking them to potential international customers, distributors, and business partners.

Through the programme, SMEs have successfully entered key international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, Egypt, the US, India, and Canada. These businesses also represent 14 diverse sectors, including Engineering & Construction, Plastics, Food & AgriTech, and Pharmaceuticals, reflecting the broad scope of industries driving Abu Dhabi’s export success. The programme’s focus on international market access enables these local businesses to scale their operations, diversify revenue streams, and bolster Abu Dhabi’s trade ecosystem.

AED 387 million Expected value of exports by 14 SMEs supported by the programme. 14 Key Industries are covered by the participating SMEs. 800 Strategic stakeholders connected with SMEs to boost their exports. Mentoring Sessions to help SMEs optimise their export strategies.

The SME Export Matching Programme caters to both newcomers to international trade and more established exporters, offering tailored support to optimise export strategies. It enhances awareness of the support services available within Abu Dhabi's rich ecosystem, ensuring that businesses have access to resources that aid in international expansion. The programme also helps SMEs align with international trade standards and seize opportunities emerging from new trade initiatives and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

For new exporters, the programme provides training sessions on essential topics, such as market research analysis, export documentation, and trade mapping processes. Meanwhile, more experienced participants benefit from specialised International Strategy Workshops (ISWs), where one-on-one mentoring addresses specific needs, allowing businesses to refine their strategies and maximise their global impact. This comprehensive approach ensures that businesses, regardless of their export experience, are equipped to navigate the complexities of international markets and capitalise on global opportunities.

The programme’s most recent workshop, titled “Empowering SMEs for International Success”, delivered invaluable insights from key government partners and introduced participants to the full spectrum of export support services available in Abu Dhabi. The workshop featured key speakers from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports), Abu Dhabi Customs, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), and the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX).

Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) constitute over 90% of Abu Dhabi’s licenced businesses, employing nearly half of the workforce and contributing to a remarkable 42.8% of the Emirate's non-oil GDP. As Abu Dhabi accelerates its drive for economic diversification and invests heavily in innovation and sustainability, SMEs are poised to play an even greater role in the expanding the emirate’s global economic footprint.

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director of the SMEs Sector at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: “We are committed to accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth by supporting our ambitious businesses with essential tools for progress and promising opportunities for expansion. Through the SME Export Matching Programme, we are empowering businesses to establish a strong, sustainable presence in global markets while boosting their competitiveness and reach. These initiatives are vital for refining our export strategies and helping Abu Dhabi’s businesses capitalise on the plethora of available opportunities for international expansion.”

Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), highlighted the office’s role in shaping the UAE’s economic landscape and emphasized that ADEX is fully committed to elevating the nation’s export sector and enhancing the global footprint of UAE’s businesses. He said: “By enabling our local enterprises to expand internationally through our strategic partnerships and initiatives, we will continue to strengthen their global competitiveness, so they can step up their contributions to the nation’s economic prosperity and resilience and reinforce the UAE’s position in the global marketplace.”

Over the past decade, Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy has seen an impressive 59% growth, fostering a dynamic and supportive environment for homegrown businesses to flourish. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s cutting-edge infrastructure, including advancements in digital transformation, logistics, and smart technologies, which provide SMEs with the tools they need to scale effectively.

With a 109% increase in skilled talent over the same period, the Emirate has developed a highly qualified workforce, enabling local businesses to compete on a global stage and seamlessly expand into international markets.

These developments have positioned Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for innovation and cross-border growth, making it an ideal launchpad for SMEs looking to diversify and grow globally.

The SME Export Matching Programme is managed by ADDED’s SME Sector. Interested businesses may contact SMEExporters@ded.abudhabi.ae for more information.

About ADDED:

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, regulates the business sector in the Emirate and leads economic initiatives to achieve a knowledge-based, diversified, and sustainable economy. ADDED adopts best policies and practices based on the latest research and statistics, devotes its efforts to elevate the development and renaissance across various sectors, and prepares strategic programs and plans by adopting the best economic and administrative practices, applying the latest technology and drawing on global expertise.

ADDED strives to improve the investment climate in the Emirate by enhancing prospects for cooperation with strategic partners and ensure principles of innovation, transparency, and knowledge-sharing are followed to strengthening the business ecosystem to enhance Abu Dhabi as preferred destination for business and investments.

For further info, please visit

www.added.gov.ae

For media enquiries,

PRandMedia@adeconomy.ae