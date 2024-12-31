Set to be held in the Middle East for the first time, event highlights emirate’s emergence as a leading hub for MICE and business events in the region

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, submitted the bid during the 2024 IAC in Mexico

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The International Aquarium Congress (IAC), a flagship event for the global aquarium community, will be held in Abu Dhabi in 2030 following a successful bid led by the National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (NAAD) in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

NAAD led the presentation of the winning bid during the 2024 IAC in Mexico, securing the 2030 IAC scheduled for October or November, which will bring the event to the Middle East for the first time. Opened in 2021, the aquarium was awarded due to its modern display innovations, wildlife rescue programme and conservation projects, and its extensive educational content.

Since its establishment in 1960, the IAC has convened every three years as the leading platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange in the aquarium sector, bringing together a global audience of aquarium professionals, researchers, and educators to share innovations and expertise in aquatic science and management.

The milestone winning bid highlights Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading hub for MICE and business events in the region, bolstered by robust airline connectivity, world-class hospitality, and prestigious attractions such as The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, said: “We are honoured to host the International Aquarium Congress 2030 in Abu Dhabi, marking its first appearance in the Middle East. This event underscores our commitment to supporting thought leaders and experts across diverse fields while serving as a steadfast partner for global business events and MICE activities. We’re also proud to continue Abu Dhabi’s legacy as a platform to host events that drive growth, enable knowledge exchange, and advance scientific progress.”

Paul Robert Hamilton, General Manager - The National Aquarium, said: “Having built 13 public aquariums around the world and being in the industry for more than 25 years, I knew that we had something very special with The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi as a destination is quickly becoming the first choice for many major global events due to its readiness to host international travellers, its state-of-the-art facilities and connectivity through airlines. I am so proud of what has been achieved by this world class attraction and the respect it is receiving globally.”

The successful bid underscores ADCEB’s strategic focus on collaborating with diverse international conferences and professional associations, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a destination of choice for large-scale MICE and business events.

ADCEB has been at the forefront of transforming Abu Dhabi into a destination primed for exceptional business events, actively supporting organisers through bid advisory services, event planning, attendance-building strategies, and fostering partnerships among Convention and Visitors Bureaus (CVBs).

In addition to providing a supportive environment for organisers, ADCEB offers professionals and experts across various fields the chance to join Al Nukbha, a ‘Business Elite’ programme to gather like-minded, highly motivated individuals to coordinate efforts to secure convention business for Abu Dhabi. These efforts also contribute to knowledge transfer and capacity building across priority sectors, supported by Abu Dhabi’s free trade zones such as ADGM, twofour54, and KEZAD.

The NAAD, a prominent member of the International Aquariums Network, emphasised the Congress’s mission to focus on nature and address human activities affecting global aquatic ecosystems. Hosting the IAC 2030 aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to drive impactful conversations and initiatives around environmental sustainability and conservation.

