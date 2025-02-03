Now in its ninth year, the program has successfully supported over 2000 Emirati students, with over 95% securing employment in key sectors

Over 1,222 Emirati students currently benefiting from tailored education and employment support, consistently developing talent for crucial roles within the UAE

New Master’s program to empower Emiratis in clinical psychology, counseling, and social work

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in knowledge, innovation, and economic growth through its Abu Dhabi Scholarships (ADS) program, which is dedicated to developing a highly skilled and dynamic workforce.

Since its launch in 2015, the ADS program has been pivotal in equipping Emirati students with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in critical sectors. To date, more than 2000 Emirati students have benefited from the program, with over 95% securing key roles across Abu Dhabi's innovative industries, contributing significantly to the emirate's standing as a global hub for sustainable development.

The program equips students with a tailored academic journey, complete with dedicated advisors, career counseling, and post-graduation employment support. This comprehensive approach ensures that graduates are well-prepared to contribute to the success of Abu Dhabi's key sectors.

Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director of the Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said: “We are aligning our fields of study with industry needs to ensure our graduates are prepared academically, possess the required skills for employment and thrive in the workforce of tomorrow. In addition, we provide our students with holistic support from the moment they begin their scholarship right through to their professional careers. The growth of the program and the success of our alumni showcase the impact of our education and workforce readiness initiatives."

To meet evolving market demands, ADEK continuously refines the program, offering over 100 majors across elite and creative fields. Current majors include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Renewable Energy & Clean Technology, Healthcare & Biotechnology, Financial Technology (Fintech) & Digital Banking, Sustainable Agriculture & Food Technology, and Art & Sports Innovation, including Animation, Culinary Arts and Sports Coaching. The program has also extended its reach internationally, incorporating institutions and majors from countries like China, Italy, Russia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This year ADS is introducing its new Master's Program in social fields at leading global institutions such as Columbia University in USA, University of Toronto in Canada, and the University of Melbourne in Australia. The program covers disciplines including Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Family Counseling, Psychotherapy and Social Work, aiming to develop specialized professionals equipped to address students and families’ growing social needs.

Through the program, ADEK has established a robust network of over 200 industry partners, enhancing its commitment to align students with top organizations and supply industries with skilled talent.

Aysha Al Dhaheri, Abu Dhabi Ports employee and ADS program alumnus, added: "The program gave me the perfect foundation to pursue my career and get me to where I am today. The blend of academic learning and professional experience was invaluable, and I am grateful for the development pathway as I look to progress further in my career."

ADEK's commitment to its alumni extends far beyond graduation. The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Alumni Bootcamp, held yearly, equips participants with critical skills in career planning, CV writing, LinkedIn networking, and interview techniques. Additionally, attendees have the chance to connect with alumni from previous cohorts, fostering valuable exchanges of insights and experiences.

The boot camp, held from 16 September to 1 October 2024 at Mawaheb Talent Hub, concluded with an 'Industry Partners Networking Day,' giving alumni the opportunity to engage with representatives from leading Abu Dhabi organizations, paving the way for them to secure their ideal career opportunities.

Key industry partners backing the ‘Industry Partners Networking Day’ included:

Alpha Data

Ali & Sons

Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Abu Dhabi Investment Council

General Pension & Social Security Authority

Department of Community Development (DCD)

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

Abu Dhabi Municipality

Burjeel Holdings

Ernst & Young (EY)

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

EDGE

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Abu Dhabi Ports

Emirates NBD

Tawazun

Integrated Transport Centre

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority

Applications for the ADS program are open now for the 2025 intake until April 30th. UAE nationals who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to visit the website, explore this opportunity and apply.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.