Abu Dhabi, UAE: Education in Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen under the supervision of the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), with more private schools consistently achieving higher quality standards and delivering enhanced learning outcomes.

As regulator, ADEK drives sector-wide improvement through structured action plans, mandatory follow-up sessions, and targeted interventions. These measures ensure accountability, provide precise feedback, and enforce corrective actions where required.

Through these efforts, and supported by rigorous inspection and monitoring, 23 schools advanced to Good within a single year according to the latest Irtiqa’a results.

Sector-wide performance results:

13 ‘Outstanding’ schools

51 ‘Very Good’ schools

93 ‘Good’ schools

42 ‘Acceptable’ schools

5 ‘Weak’ schools

Irtiqa’a, operating under the UAE Unified School Inspection Framework, remains the core regulatory tool to drive school improvement. Schools are assessed on a 6-point scale: Outstanding, Very Good, Good, Acceptable, Weak, and Very Weak. In line with national expectations, Good is the minimum standard for every school in the UAE.

Schools rated Acceptable or lower were subject to restrictions on capacity growth and grade expansion. These restrictions have been lifted only for schools demonstrating verified improvement. Schools remain restricted from enrolling new Emirati students until further regulatory requirements are met.

Irtiqa’a inspections are conducted biennially and evaluate schools across six core standards and 17 performance indicators. These standards are:

Students’ achievement Students’ personal and social development, including innovation skills Teaching and assessment Curriculum Protection, care, guidance, and student support Leadership and management

By holding schools accountable across these standards, ADEK enforces high levels of performance, empowers parents with transparent information, and raises the bar for all learners.

Abu Dhabi Private Schools Show Steady Improvement, Giving Parents More Quality Choices

