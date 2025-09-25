His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, met with Nenad Vojic, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Serbia, during an official visit of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department delegation to Belgrade to discuss avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise in judicial and legal fields.

The accompanying delegation included Ali Mohamed Al Balushi , Attorney General of Abu Dhabi; Ali Al Zaheri, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department; Abdullah Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development; and Ahmed Hatem Barghash Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting addressed several topics of mutual interest, including the development of the judicial system, exchange of expertise in judicial training and legal qualification, and exploring opportunities for international partnerships that enhance legal competencies and strengthen institutional cooperation.

Discussions also covered digital transformation in courts and mechanisms to streamline procedures in line with global best practices, facilitating access to justice and ensuring efficient and timely case adjudication.

During the meeting, Yousef Al-Abri emphasized the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s commitment to fostering cooperation with judicial institutions worldwide, learning from pioneering experiences in employing modern technologies to enhance judicial performance, uphold the rule of law.

For his part, the Serbian Minister of Justice expressed appreciation for the visit of the delegation, highlighting the growing relations between the UAE and Serbia, and the importance of opening broad avenues for cooperation in judicial and legal fields, exchanging successful experiences, and developing justice systems.