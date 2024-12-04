Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced a tender for a new Musataha project to design, build, maintain and operate premier events arenas in Madinat Al Riyadh and Madinat Zayed. The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi's vision for sustainable urban development, fostering vibrant community engagement through high-quality cultural activities, sports and entertainment spaces.

This tender is the first to be launched within ADIO’s new Investment Map, which showcases opportunities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra for UAE National investors to establish a footprint in the emirate. The digital platform was unveiled during the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for investment and innovation.

Bidders are encouraged to participate in the tender, which opens on 4 December 2024 and closes on 20 January 2025.

The new arenas will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including sports venues, outdoor event spaces, administrative offices and retail outlets. With sustainability in mind, the project will also feature open green areas to encourage community interaction and relaxation.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.