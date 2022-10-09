Under the theme ‘Leading the Digital Future’

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Government today officially kicked off its participation at GITEX Global 2022, which is being held from 10 to 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In its eleventh year of participation, and under the theme of ‘Leading the Digital Future’, the Abu Dhabi Government is showcasing more than 100 innovative digital initiatives and projects in the field of digital transformation, all of which aim to create a unique experience for visitors by providing a unified platform that includes all government entities in Abu Dhabi.

More than 30 government and academic entities are present at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, showcasing their latest digital innovative projects, initiatives and applications that aim to enhance the quality of life for the community in Abu Dhabi and support the digital transformation journey of the Emirate.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi Government at GITEX Global 2022 comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future. It comes in line with efforts to enable an integrated digital government based on innovation and creativity to serve all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi while strengthening partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

GITEX Global 2022 offers the Abu Dhabi Government an opportunity to showcase the initiatives of government entities that were launched within the key pillars of the Abu Dhabi digital agenda, which includes government services, digital government solutions, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital ecosystem enablement.

His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, said: “The importance of GITEX Global 2022 lies in it being a global platform to enhance strategic partnerships between public and private sectors, explore new opportunities for meaningful cooperation with academia and major global technology companies to support Abu Dhabi's digital agenda. GITEX is a great opportunity to exchange experiences and share knowledge about emerging technologies and global initiatives, thus contributing to accelerating digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

H.E. Al Ketbi added: “with its participation at GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government aims to showcase the achievements of the emirate in the areas of digital transformation and how we have built on those achievements, the latest of which was the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services to the Abu Dhabi unified government services ecosystem TAMM. Through TAMM, government services were transformed to become 100% digital services, allowing the community in Abu Dhabi to easily access all government services in the Emirate and achieve their transactions smoothly and quickly.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “We are pleased to organise the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at this year’s event, enabling Abu Dhabi Government entities to showcase their new digital initiatives, explore innovative ideas, and adopt digital technologies that help them advance and succeed in the field of digital transformation.”

H.E. Al Askar stressed the importance of the pavilion as a platform to enhance cooperation and partnership between government entities that participate under one umbrella and unite with one goal – to enhance the quality of life for the community and achieve happiness for all residents of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will showcase the latest projects and digital transformation initiatives that aim to improve the quality of life in the Emirate and highlight the important role that government entities play in developing fast, effective, and proactive digital government solutions that support enhancing the efficiency of government performance and contribute to enriching the customer experience.

During GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi government pavilion will also host a series of events, including a ‘Capture the Flag’ competition, which is one of the most known cybersecurity competitions in the world. The ‘ethical hacking’ competition aims to enhance the skills of ‘ethical hackers’, a group of cybersecurity researchers who work to penetrate websites, apps and computer networks to test their security levels and anticipate hacking attacks that companies and government entities could be exposed to.

Throughout GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion will host a series of events, including the launch of innovative digital initiatives as well as the signing of agreements and MoUs to strengthen strategic public-private partnerships, facilitate the digital transformation process and secure important investment opportunities for private sector companies.

It is worth noting that more than 30 government entities are gathering under one umbrella to present innovative digital solutions and technologies utilised to enhance government performance to ensure Abu Dhabi's leadership in this field, namely: Department of Community Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Department of Health, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Department of Economic Development, Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Culture and Tourism, Department of Finance, General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, General Administration of Customs, Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation, Family Development Foundation, Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Statistics Center - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), Khalifa University, and Abu Dhabi Youth Council.

