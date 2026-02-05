Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched the Solar (Photovoltaic) Energy Self-Supply Policy in Abu Dhabi, enabling customers to improve daytime electricity efficiency and increase reliance on clean and renewable energy sources through the adoption of smart and flexible energy-consumption solutions.

The launch of the policy forms part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts, led by the Department, to deliver a significant transformation in energy generation and consumption in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030. It also aims to raise public awareness of the importance of responsible electricity consumption, while supporting the national transition towards increased reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, particularly in vital sectors that depend heavily on electricity for their daily operations.

In parallel with the rollout of the policy, the Department of Energy will also launch a guidance manual on high-efficiency appliances to help rationalise and enhance energy consumption across all sectors. The manual provides a practical, user-focused framework to support households, businesses, and institutions in selecting, purchasing, and operating energy-efficient appliances and systems based on performance data and life-cycle cost considerations.

Covering key end-uses such as cooling, water heating, lighting, electrical equipment, motors, pumps, and irrigation systems, the manual promotes best-practice operational behaviours, smart control solutions, and data-driven decision-making to reduce energy and water consumption, lower peak demand, and deliver long-term cost savings, while supporting emission reduction and system-wide efficiency.

Under the new policy, customers may choose between adopting flexible solutions or continuing to consume electricity directly from the grid. Flexible solutions include the installation of photovoltaic panels for self-supply and self-consumption of electricity, in addition to solar-powered water heaters, as well as the option to support systems with battery energy storage solutions. This enables greater reliance on photovoltaic energy for electricity consumption.

The policy will contribute to improving grid efficiency, enhancing security of supply, and supporting growth plans for Abu Dhabi’s energy sector, in line with the Emirate’s direction to increase reliance on renewable energy generated from clean and environmentally friendly sources, apply global best practices, add value for consumers, and strengthen security of supply.

Additionally, the new policy will be applied first to the agricultural sector and owners of rest houses and ranches, creating tangible value for them by facilitating their access to renewable energy sources. Consumers will be able to generate significant savings by leveraging solar energy solutions, including photovoltaic panels and solar-powered water heaters, in addition to battery storage systems to power their facilities during evening hours.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of the Photovoltaic Energy Self-Supply Policy in Abu Dhabi, which represents one of the most significant policies governing the sector. The policy reinforces our efforts to establish a strategic mix of energy generation sources, particularly renewable energy, and enables the local community to play a key role in supporting national efforts to achieve the ambitious targets set out in the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.”

He added: “At the Department of Energy, we design policies and introduce solutions that deliver direct value to the sector and are scalable over the long term. Through these solutions, we ensure the efficiency, resilience, and future readiness of infrastructure, while also contributing to increased public awareness of the importance of environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable energy consumption.”

The new policy is part of a broader set of enabling policies and guidelines for different consumer segments, aimed at supporting the sustainability of the sector. These include the Energy Efficiency Appliances Policy, as well as additional policies that will be announced throughout 2026. It is also aligned with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, which aims to increase reliance on clean and sustainable energy sources, reduce emissions, and enhance sector efficiency to achieve the highest levels of reliability and resilience, while ensuring the provision of services at reasonable cost.