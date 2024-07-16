The platform reflects the Chamber’s commitment to expanding its global business network through the innovative “Gateway to the World” initiative.

The platform is open for registration starting today

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce announced today the registration opening for the “Abu Dhabi Business Connect Platform,” inviting local companies to join and connect with over 3 million companies around the word. It represents a unique way to conduct business, enhancing the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem and attracting foreign direct investments to the emirate.

This pioneering platform will significantly expand growth opportunities for the private sector in Abu Dhabi by facilitating engagement with international economic entities and global markets. It also reflects the Chamber’s commitment to expanding its global business network through the innovative “Gateway to the World” initiative, launched recently to expand the Chamber’s network of partnerships with chambers of commerce and business support offices worldwide.

On the launch of the new platform, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, remarked, “Through the Abu Dhabi Business Connect Platform, we aim to revolutionize communication between companies in Abu Dhabi by leveraging modern digital solutions while supporting the business ecosystem and enhancing its competitiveness. The new platform will allow businesses in Abu Dhabi to connect with international investors and promote their products and services, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the premier destination for entrepreneurship in the region.”

The initiative provides a dynamic platform for startups and SMEs in Abu Dhabi to showcase their projects to international investors, facilitating new partnerships and leveraging investment and commercial potentials in Abu Dhabi.

Members will enjoy numerous benefits, including the ability to set up personalized profiles that offer an overview of their companies and services. Also, the platform features an advanced search engine, enabling easy access to projects, investment opportunities, and companies specializing in various commercial and industrial activities. International investors can register on the platform, presenting new investment opportunities and enhancing cooperation with traders, pioneers, and businesspeople in Abu Dhabi.

Members and non-members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber are invited to register on the platform by visiting the provided link https://adbusinessconnect.ae.