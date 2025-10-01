Al Zaabi: We remain committed to broadening opportunities for UAE companies to access global markets

New York – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), convened a high-level roundtable for family businesses in New York. It highlighted Abu Dhabi’s dynamic economic transformation, its strong pipeline of investment opportunities, and its status as a world-class centre for enterprise and capital.

Bringing together prominent family businesses from the United States and Abu Dhabi, the roundtable is part of activities organised during the Abu Dhabi economic delegation visit to the United States from 29 September to 1 October. The roundtable illustrates the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to deepen ties with major global economies, while further consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for talent, enterprise, and international investment.

The roundtable was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Chamber, Her Excellency Marwa Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Chamber, together with representatives of ten leading Emirati companies.

H. E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi said: “Family businesses are a key pillar of our economy and contribute significantly to job creation, economic development, and diversification. Strengthening their international presence opens new avenues for expansion, drives innovation, and sustaining growth across generations.”

“The United States is one of the UAE’s largest trade and investment partners. Platforms of this nature deepen ties and unlock opportunities across sectors and industries aligned with our priorities including advanced technologies, new energy, financial services, agritech, logistics, and manufacturing. At Abu Dhabi Chamber, we remain committed to broadening opportunities for Abu Dhabi companies to access global markets and build enduring partnerships that advances shared prosperity”.

The family businesses roundtable convened influential figures from the United States business community, including Peter Tichansky, President and CEO of BCIU, and Her Excellency Ambassador Josette Sheeran, Founder and CEO of Firefly Global. Members of the Arab Bankers Association of North America also participated, alongside New York based business leaders and investors.

The roundtable provided a strong platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of investment opportunities across priority sectors including finance, technology, healthcare, and clean energy. It underscored the shared commitment of Abu Dhabi and United States partners to expand cooperation and build a sustainable, long-term partnership.

Family businesses contribute approximately 60% of the UAE’s GDP and employ 80% of the workforce. They also account for around 90% of private-sector companies in the country, operating across vital sectors including the new economy, hospitality, retail, real estate and construction, according to the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Their central role in sustaining economic growth and supporting diversification reinforces the Chamber’s focus on strengthening the international presence of Emirati family enterprises.

Emirati participation

The Abu Dhabi Chamber delegation showcased the emirate’s attributes as a rising business hub, including investor friendly environment, advanced infrastructure, and legal framework that enables companies to expand efficiently across regional and global markets. Discussions with American counterparts also covered potential joint projects designed to unlock mutual benefits and enhance two-way investment flows.Emirati participants included Waha Capital, Mubarak and Brothers Investments, Al Sayegh Group, Arabian Group Holding, Al Otaiba Enterprises, Walker Engineering, Emirates Angels, Response Plus Holding, Agthia, and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre.

The strong participation of public and private sector representatives reflects the contribution of Emirati companies in advancing Abu Dhabi’s role in international economic cooperation, forging strategic partnerships, and supporting sustainable development.