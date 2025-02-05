Abu Dhabi Art has announced extended dates for its Artist Commissions in Cultural Sites program which will remain on view until April 30, 2025. The exhibition of works by Dina Mattar, Manal Mahamid, and Ahmad Saeed Al Areef, conceived around social imaginaries of the indigenous gazelle in the Arab world and first displayed during Abu Dhabi Art in November 2024, will now remain on display at Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort with free entry during normal visitor hours for a further two months. This extension allows the public to visit and engage with these artworks through a series of tours, workshops, performances, and talks, registration for which is available through the Abu Dhabi Art website.

"We have extended the exhibition dates for this group show, which responds to the notion of the gazelle—an important cultural symbol in the UAE and the Arab world – to allow more people to engage with the works in exhibition through our year-round public engagement programmes, which include free artist led workshops and tours for the public" said Dyala Nusseibeh, Director of Abu Dhabi Art.

Manal Mahamid explores the significant cultural relevance of the gazelle as a powerful symbol in literature, poetry, and environmental discourse. In her works for Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort, Mahamid reflects on the gazelle's shared heritage in the UAE and the Levant.

Ahmad Saeed Al Areef Al Dhaheri presents both new and existing works within the historic walls of Al Jahili Fort. The works are centered around the fictitious figure of Lady Lioness, inspired by the artist's childhood memories.

Dina Mattar showcases a new series of works, including painting, tatreez embroidery, and works on paper. Her references to the gazelle are prevalent throughout the exhibition, drawing on various associations that connect the gazelle to stories, legends, and landscapes, including different plants and flowers.

Al Ain Oasis is open daily from 9 am to 5:30 pm, and Al Jahili Fort is open daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

For further information on the artists or to register interest in a workshop or tour visit the website abudhabiart.ae

