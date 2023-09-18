Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has announced it will be revitalising its successful ‘Fifty Thousand Readers’ digital initiative, in collaboration with global e-book and audiobook subscription platform Storytel, following the remarkable success the initiative has had since it was first launched, where it resonates with the Centre’s efforts to promote reading and expand its contributions to social responsibility.

The initiative aims to promote a culture of reading across the Arab world through a competition offering 50,000 free three-month subscriptions to the Storytel platform.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre invited readers to follow its social media channels for a chance to listen to their favourite audiobooks free of charge, by taking part in the competition and answering the questions posted on the Kalima Project for Translation’s accounts, which will also be sharing details about the competition and how to participate in it.

His Excellency Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said: “We are delighted to be revitalising our popular ‘Fifty Thousand Readers’ initiative following the remarkable success it has had in reaching Arab readers everywhere. This underlines our commitment at the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to fulfilling our social responsibilities; it also highlights our commitment to diversifying the tools we use to promote a culture of reading among all members of the community.”

“The initiative offers diverse and engaging content that caters to readers of all cultures on the advanced Storytel platform, which offers access to the largest collection of popular and best-selling audiobooks,” H.E. Al Tunaiji added.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.