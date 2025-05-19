Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Director of the Member Affairs Department, stated that the growth in both the number and value of certificates of origin issued in the emirate of Ajman during the first quarter of 2025 serves as a clear indicator of the strength of the industrial and commercial sectors within the emirate. This growth reflects the ongoing expansion of export activities and economic dynamism. He further emphasized that this growth is a result of the significant support from the wise leadership and the integration among entities concerned with economic sector services, alongside the fruitful cooperation between the public and private sectors. This collaboration enhances Ajman's position as a vital economic hub at both the national and regional levels.

He revealed that the number of transactions for certificates of origin issued by the emirate of Ajman reached 11,698 certificates during the first quarter of 2025, with a total value of AED 1.89 billion, representing a growth of 36% compared to the value of certificates of origin during the first quarter of 2024, which amounted to AED 1.39 billion.

He further affirmed that the Ajman Chamber continues its efforts to continuously develop its service system by adopting the latest technological systems and providing innovative solutions that meet the aspirations of the business community. The Chamber also works in cooperation with its partners from government entities to facilitate procedures and stimulate the growth of exports of local products, enhancing their competitiveness in regional and global markets. This is within the framework of its endeavors aimed at supporting national companies and enabling them to expand and access new markets.

Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Nuaimi clarified that the Ajman Chamber is committed to providing reliable sources of comprehensive, accurate, and easily accessible data and information through the "Foras Platform." This aims to support the growth of national exports and explore export opportunities in various global markets. This encourages local companies to study target markets and make export decisions based on documented information, thereby contributing to raising the efficiency of commercial performance and strengthening Ajman's industrial standing.