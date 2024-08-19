Amazon, Noon, Al-Futtaim Group among first companies to sign up to voluntary pledge.

Dubai-UAE – Eleven of the UAE’s leading e-commerce retailers and platforms have joined forces with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology by signing the Compliance Pledge. This significant step is aimed at elevating the quality and safety of products sold online. The pledge ensures that products available on these platforms adhere to the UAE's stringent standards and technical regulations. By committing to the highest levels of safety and security, these platforms are reinforcing consumer trust and ensuring a safer shopping experience.

The Compliance Pledge was signed in Dubai on Monday in the presence of representatives from the ministry and platforms including Amazon, Noon, Al-Futtaim Group (IKEA, Ace Hardware, Watsons, Toys 'R' Us, Marks & Spencer), Nikai Group, Electronics, Jacky’s Retail, Lulu International Group, Al Ghandi Electronics, Sharaf DG, Al Yousuf Electronics, and Samsung.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “The Compliance Pledge aims to strengthen the standard of quality and safety of products sold online. The pledge represents a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. We deeply appreciate the participation of these platforms in this pledge and call on all strategic partners to join our efforts in continually raising the quality and safety of products.”

HE Al Suwaidi added: “This initiative demonstrates the close cooperation between the government and private sector in the UAE as we aim to enhance integration and provide consumers with even safer and better-quality products. The ministry is committed to fostering a regulatory environment that promotes international best practices in product marketing and we invite all e-commerce platforms to join this voluntary initiative.”

The Compliance Pledge aims to support the growth and development of the country’s e-commerce sector. According to analysis by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce based on data from Euromonitor, e-commerce retail sales increased from $2.6 billion in 2019 to $4.8 billion in 2021 and are expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2026.

Consumer Protection

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology encourages traditional sales outlets and e-commerce platforms to comply with all laws, specifications, and technical regulations. The ministry organizes monitoring and awareness campaigns in cooperation with regulatory authorities at both federal and local levels. This includes facilitating voluntary product recalls and informing consumers about recalled products through the Manaa System and the National Product Conformity Program.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology was established in July 2020 to empower the industrial sector and increase its contribution to the GDP.

The ministry is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that contribute to comprehensive and sustainable industrial development. It also aims to attract foreign direct investment, enhance national value, support national entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract creative talent, upskill the national workforce, and boost exports and competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products, all supported by an advanced national quality infrastructure.

The ministry utilizes its expertise and capabilities to enhance the country's industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, encouraging the adoption of advanced technologies and Industry 4.0 solutions, and promoting the growth of sustainable industries to support a diverse, knowledge-based economy and enhance industrial self-sufficiency.