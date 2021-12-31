PHOTO
Dubai, UAE – In alignment with the government’s decision with regard to the new work week, starting 2nd January 2022 Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will have three days of extended operating hours instead of the earlier two.
Family day has been shifted to Tuesday from the earlier Monday when Global Village is reserved exclusively for ladies and families. The spectacular weekly fireworks will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings at 9pm.
The new operating hours at the Park are as follows: Sunday to Wednesday 4PM to 12AM, Thursdays to Saturday 4PM to 1AM.
Global Village continues to celebrate the festive season until January 8th as it hosts Russian Christmas at the Russia Pavilion.
For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.
-Ends-
About Global Village
Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and is amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows, and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine, and awe-inspiring entertainment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Omar Abd Raboo
Media Relations Manager
MSL Group
omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.