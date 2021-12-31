Dubai, UAE – In alignment with the government’s decision with regard to the new work week, starting 2nd January 2022 Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will have three days of extended operating hours instead of the earlier two.

Family day has been shifted to Tuesday from the earlier Monday when Global Village is reserved exclusively for ladies and families. The spectacular weekly fireworks will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings at 9pm.

The new operating hours at the Park are as follows: Sunday to Wednesday 4PM to 12AM, Thursdays to Saturday 4PM to 1AM.

Global Village continues to celebrate the festive season until January 8th as it hosts Russian Christmas at the Russia Pavilion.

