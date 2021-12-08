SINGAPORE - Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, launches a new user-friendly website and a #FraserFlexibility promise that accommodates the new way of travelling.

Frasers Hospitality is running a 'Welcome Back Offer' to celebrate the new website. The promotion offers a double discount for guests staying at Frasers Hospitality suites and properties. From now to 31 December 2021, guests enjoy up to 50% off best flexible rate at participating Frasers Hospitality properties in North Asia and Asia Pacific when they book direct for stays between now and 31 March 2022. Once they have completed their stay, guests will receive a 20%-off voucher for their next stay if they are a Fraser World member*.

New Digital Transformation

Frasers Hospitality has transformed its digital infrastructure as part of its commitment to continuous innovation and delivering memorable experiences that cater to customers' evolving expectations.

The website now ties all its services, promotions and content under a single dashboard, and offers a curated experience based on guests' preferences and behaviours. From millennials looking to quench their wanderlust to executives setting up home in a new city, Frasers Hospitality's website offers the best rate guarantee for serviced apartments and hotel residences whenever they book direct.

Mr Mark Chan, Chief Operating Officer at Frasers Hospitality, said, "We were in the midst of developing a new website when we had to grapple with COVID-19 last year. The pandemic reinforced the urgency to enhance the digital experience on our website. As travel picks up again, we are ready to meet the demands of the post-pandemic traveller who seeks convenience and flexibility on their trip."

The website's launch marks a milestone in Frasers Hospitality's long-term digital strategy to offer tech-savvy solutions and interactive experiences – not just online but at its properties too. Frasers Hospitality has rolled out a digital concierge platform that brings housekeeping services and the information desk to rooms virtually, paving the way for a contactless experience that guests would want. This service is currently available at various properties including the UK, Australia and Singapore.

Welcome Back With #FraserFlexibility

For travellers who wish to make last-minute changes to their booking, Frasers Hospitality's properties will offer flexible bookings as part of its #FraserFlexibility promise.

Frasers Hospitality has also upgraded its Fraser World loyalty programme to reward its members with more promotions and perks. Both new and existing members who make reservations from 1 December to 2021 to 31 December 2021 will receive up to triple the points, depending on their tier status. Members will soon be able to make full or partial redemptions – they can use points, cash or both – when they book stays at participating Fraser World properties**.

As travellers return to the places and people they love, Frasers Hospitality commemorates these reunions with its latest brand film. Talents, who are featured in Frasers Hospitality's print advertisements and the film, included long-stay Fraser residents and winners of the #StarsOfFraser social media talent-hunt campaign held earlier this year.

Millie Gillon (right) and her daughter (left) are long-stay residents at a Frasers Hospitality property in Singapore.

Her family was chosen after they submitted a video for the #StarsOfFraser social media competition.

Filmed over three days, it reminds travellers of the connections they have missed with loved ones, friends and even business contacts. As people make plans to reunite with places and faces they love, Frasers Hospitality is ready to host them as they make new memories around the world.

"Travelling can be stressful, even without the added worry of dealing with pandemic travel protocols. We want our guests to enjoy every stay with us, and enjoy a seamless experience even if they have to change their plans. As they return to places they love, we hope that our guests will make Frasers Hospitality properties their accommodation of choice, every time," added Mr Chan.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.frasershospitality.com

Watch the film here: https://bit.ly/31latzA

-Ends-

Terms and Conditions



*Booking reservations made through the 'Welcome Back Offer' can be postponed in the event of unforeseen circumstances. Please refer to the terms and conditions here.

**Redemption of Fraser World points cannot be applied with other promotions and is subject to Frasers Hospitality's terms and conditions.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Frasers Property Group" or the "Group"), is a multi-national developer-owner-operator of real estate products and services across the property value chain. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$40.3 billion as at 30 September 2021.

Frasers Property's multi-national businesses operate across five asset classes, namely, residential, retail, commercial & business parks, industrial & logistics as well as hospitality. The Group has businesses in Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 70 cities and 20 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust are focused on retail, and industrial & commercial properties, respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties. In addition, the Group has two REITs listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited is the sponsor of Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT, which is focused on industrial & logistics properties in Thailand, and Golden Ventures Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust, which is focused on commercial properties.

The Group is committed to inspiring experiences and creating places for good for its stakeholders. By acting progressively, producing and consuming responsibly, and focusing on its people, Frasers Property aspires to raise sustainability ideals across its value chain, and build a more resilient business. It is committed to be a net-zero carbon corporation by 2050. Building on its heritage as well as leveraging its knowledge and capabilities, the Group aims to create lasting shared value for its people, the businesses and communities it serves. Frasers Property believes in the diversity of its people and are invested in promoting a progressive, collaborative and respectful culture.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit www,frasersproperty.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Frasers Hospitality

Frasers Hospitality, a member of Frasers Property Group, celebrates 23 years of offering memorable experiences to guests through its Gold-Standard serviced, hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Growing from two properties in Singapore to more than 120 properties in over 70 cities, Frasers Hospitality is now one of the world's largest and fastest-growing providers of serviced and hotel residences. Conceived with the lifestyle preferences of today's discerning business and leisure travellers in mind, the global hospitality operator has three Gold-Standard serviced residences offerings – Fraser Suites, Fraser Place and Fraser Residence, a modern and eco-lifestyle brand, Modena by Fraser, and a design-led hotel residence brand, Capri by Fraser. In addition, it operates two brands of upscale boutique lifestyle hotels in the key cities of UK, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin.

With a remarkable list of accolades and awards as recognition of its success, Frasers Hospitality remains committed to anticipating and exceeding the evolving needs of executive travellers with continuous innovation and intuitive service, creating a second home for guests where staff feel like family and residents feel like community.

For more information on Frasers Hospitality, please visit www.frasershospitality.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021