Dubai: Zoho, a leading global technology company, is set to bring its global ‘Zoho Creator Roadshow’, a low code user conference, to Dubai in its debut in the MENA. The event aims to help organizations and IT teams tap into low-code technology’s full potential and empower more citizen developers in the region. The event will take place from June 12-13,2022 at the Conrad Dubai Hotel.

Bringing together a community of low-code enthusiasts, IT professionals and Zoho Creator’s product experts for the first time, the event will showcase Zoho's latest, best-in-class features and tooltips in its low-code platform, Creator. The unified platform helps businesses automate custom processes as well as build complex, deployable and scalable solutions to accelerate their digital transformation.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Ali Shabdar, MEA Regional Director, Zoho Corp, said, “We look forward to bringing our global low-code roadshow to the region and expand our growing network of developers from across the globe. The event will provide an ideal platform for industry professionals looking to upskill in cutting-edge tech to come together to collaborate, gain firsthand understanding of the technology and transform their ideas into real-world applications.”

Low-code technology is a cloud-based platform that allows professional developers as well as citizen developers—users with little to no coding know-how— to build applications faster through pre-built coding blocks presented as a drag-and-drop visual interface.

Shabdar added, “The Creator platform enables cross-functional collaboration between IT teams and various business divisions to create auto scalable, niche, and complex solutions with greater control around governance, security, and compliance. This helps organizations and professionals focus on solving everyday challenges and meeting their key performance indicators (KPIs)."

In line with the national drive towards building a technologically advanced workforce, the conference aims to deliver a comprehensive low-code experience to business and IT users to promote the technology’s adoption, upskill citizen developers and promote the democratization of application development.

The two-day event will feature a series of interactive presentations and demo sessions to discuss low-code platform's various capabilities and ways to utilize them based on organizations’ different needs. The conference will also facilitate one-on-one sessions with Zoho Creator’s specialists, who will offer guidance and training as well as support in the onboarding stage.

The conference is set to take place next in Cairo from 15th to 16th June 2022 at the Westin Cairo Hotel.

Launched in 2006, Zoho Creator is an enterprise low-code application development platform that has enabled the development of more than six million applications globally for over 13,000 customers across 180 countries since its inception. Zoho Creator has a developer program that has empowered thousands of developers across the world. The platform was recognized as a Strong Performer for low-code by The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for Business Developers and positioned as a technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Low Code Application Development (LCAD) platform market.

