Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The WOW Awards Middle East is back for its 3rd edition at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City. Recognized as Asia’s largest business platform for the experiential marketing, MICE, live entertainment, and wedding industries, WOW Awards brings its legacy of celebrating creativity and innovation to the Middle East once again.

After successfully marking its 16th edition in Asia earlier this year, the Middle East chapter continues to grow as the premier recognition platform for the region. Since its launch in 2019, WOW Awards Middle East has become synonymous with excellence, networking, and inspiration for industry leaders and professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Choudhary, Managing Director of WOW Awards, said: “The WOW Awards are more than just recognition; they celebrate the spirit of creativity, collaboration, and excellence. The Middle East continues to raise the bar globally, and this edition promises to be our best yet.”

This year’s program promises an immersive and dynamic experience for attendees, starting with a high-energy welcome, thought leadership sessions, and culminating in a grand evening of awards.

The WOW Expo will serve as a hub for idea exchange and collaboration, while the Awards Gala will spotlight groundbreaking work across the industry’s key verticals.

The credibility of the WOW Awards rests on its 30-member jury panel, comprising senior leaders, decision-makers, and leading professionals from across the globe. Together, they will evaluate nominations across 49 award categories, grouped into:

Group A | Experiential Marketing awards (18 categories)

| awards (18 categories) Group B | Experiential Celebrations awards (14 categories)

| awards (14 categories) Group C | Experiential Management awards (12 categories)

| awards (12 categories) Group D | Experiential Venue awards (5 categories)

“WOW22 Awards Middle East 2024” is organized and conducted by EVENTFAQS Media, with Midas Events as the regional marketing management partner within the U.A.E.

For access as a Sponsor, Partner, Exhibitor, or to purchase VIP and Standard tables for the Awards celebration, visit https://linktr.ee/wowawardsm

Event Details-

When: Friday, 3rd October 2025

Where: Festival Arena Dubai

Timings:

11 AM to 12 PM - Welcome Coffee Rave by T.E.G.

12PM onwards - WOW EXPO (Exhibition, Speaker/Panel Discussions)

05 PM to 06 PM - CMO Awards ( +sponsor networking; restricted access )

) 07 PM onwards - WOW Awards Middle East 2025

About WOW Awards Middle East

WOW Awards Middle East is the region’s premier recognition platform celebrating excellence in experiential marketing, MICE, live entertainment, and the wedding industry. An extension of the renowned WOW Awards Asia, which marked its 16th edition in 2025, the Middle East chapter was first launched in 2019 and has since become the definitive benchmark for creativity and innovation across the industry. With a mission to spotlight groundbreaking work and foster collaboration, WOW Awards Middle East continues to inspire and elevate the region’s experiential landscape.