Abu Dhabi, UAE – The World Logistics Passport (WLP) Logistics Challenge, held during World Trade Organisation’s (WTO) 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), gathered leading minds from the supply chain industry to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the global supply chain today. With a focus on themes discussed at MC13, the WLP Logistics Challenge sought to address topics such as trade barriers and post-pandemic trade.

This intensive one-day workshop was aimed at strengthening public-private collaboration to resolve the world’s biggest trade challenges. The five teams, each comprising of 10 members, featured representatives from the freight forwarding industry, government representatives, supply chain experts, students, and technology professionals.

As the WTO’s top decision-making body, the MC13 has seen ministers representing nations worldwide convening to discuss strategies for combating challenges and advancing innovation. Against this background, WLP had the unique opportunity to facilitate innovation by engaging stakeholders working on the solutions through interactive and challenging activities, with the goal to foster team building and collaboration within the network and between the public and private sectors.

The winning team explored the topic “Implications of fragmented stakeholders in logistics” and stressed on the need for all players to unite. The team was honoured by H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of UAE, Chair of World Trade Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference and received valuable cash prize along with a certification for their achievement. Their winning solution will be presented to the Ministry of Economy UAE, for further consideration and implementation.

His Excellency Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and MC13 Chair, said, “The UAE is leading the drive to introduce more innovation into global supply chains in order to enhance their efficiency, sustainability and accessibility. All of the participants in this year’s WLP Logistics Challenge have demonstrated the capability and creativity to make a major contribution to this vision, which underlines the scope for the genuine transformation of global trade in the years ahead. Many congratulations to the winning team and I look forward to seeing their solution succeed and scale in a real-world setting.”

Mahmood Al Bastaki, WLP General Manager, remarked, “Collaboration is at the heart of WLP, and I am delighted to witness bright minds from varied sectors come together and work on solutions to cut through trade barriers and promote resilient supply chains. This initiative is designed with an aim to strengthen the public and private sector’s role in overcoming trade challenges and encouraging innovative thinking.”

Ragheb Ayman Nasser, a student from the winning team reflected, “It has been an honour to collaborate with such a range of experts from so many industries, but it's an even greater honour that our findings will be incorporated into a report to the Ministry of Economy. I am delighted to have been part of the winning team and want to thank the WLP for putting this exciting initiative together.”

About the World Logistics PassportThe World Logistics Passport (WLP) is a global, private sector-led, initiative designed to smooth the flow of global trade, unlock market access through the creation of new trade routes and provides economic efficiencies to members. Traders and freight forwarders get increased Benefits the more they trade through WLP Hubs.The Benefits include cost and time savings, and faster clearances. Unlocking these Benefits allows traders, nations, and regions to gain access to new markets, diversify trade in existing products and increase market shares in key export products. As demonstrated in fully operational hubs, traders and freight forwarders that are members of the WLP can expect to have an annual increase in trade on average of up to 5-10%. Free to join, the WLP is inclusive, covering the entire trade ecosystem from freight and logistics to trade finance.

Alya AlShamsi

Senior Manager - Marketing & Communications alya.alshamsi@worldlogisticspassport.com

Raaed Rahmat

Assistant Manager - Marketing – WLP

Raaed.Rahmat@worldlogisticspassport.com

For WLP media inquiries, please contact:

Follow the WLP’s social channels.

​​​​​​​Website – Twitter – LinkedIn