Lively discussions in Space Theatre delve into challenges facing the industry and the almost limitless potential of the domain

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: World Defense Show 2024 under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, welcomed a flood of visitors today, the first day of public opening, and the second day of the globally important event. Central to the attractions was the new Defense Space Arena, incorporating the Space Theatre and the Defense Space Domain.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defense in Saudi Arabia (MoD), the Defense Space Domain is a central highlight of the show. This immersive area offers an engaging and interactive introduction to space defense development. The vast potential of space capabilities, technologies, and solutions is highlighted on video screens, with exciting digital content from major industry players including BAE Systems, Boeing Space, Leo Labs and Lockheed Martin. Physical and digital space assets from both industry and institutions are also on display, demonstrating the evolution of the technology.

Visitors can also experience a walkthrough of a Space Station simulation, where digital screens provide information on the role and importance of the space domain, illustrating the critical role of space in shaping future global military capabilities.

The Space Theatre's opening day featured two insightful sessions. The first, "The Interface between Space and Defense in Saudi Arabia" included panelists Dr. Mohammed Ali Alghamdi and Eng. Abdulrahman Nasser Alkhalaf from GAMI, along with Brigadier General (retired) Abdullah Alajmi, Business Development Director at Lockheed Martin Space, KSA. Amy Hopkins, Peraton Vice President, expertly moderated the discussion. The second session, "Space - The Challenges and Need for Collaboration" featured panelists Dan Tenney from Lockheed Martin, Morena Bernardini, General Secretary at MBDA, and Elias Montanari, a Global Space Programme and Ecosystem Expert, with moderation by Ben Baseley-Walker, Founder of Andart Global.

The Space Theatre will continue for the next three days, with industry leaders giving professional insights into the innovations and pioneering technologies defining the future of space; the challenges of governance in space and the need for international collaboration; the potential for defense and space interoperability; and the advantages of diversity in the space sector, among other exciting topics.

Andrew Pearcey, Chief Executive Officer of World Defense Show, said: "The success of the Defense Space Arena is a testament to World Defense Show's pivotal role in fostering international collaboration in the most crucial areas of defense and security. The show serves as a dynamic platform for sharing insights and strategies among the global defense community, contributing significantly to the advancement of worldwide defense and space capabilities."

For further details on the events of day two and upcoming programs at the World Defense Show 2024, please visit www.worlddefenseshow.com.

-Ends-