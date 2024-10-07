Get ready to unlock the future of human optimization at the World Biohack Summit 2024!



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event, we’re back bigger, better, and set to deliver the largest biohacking experience in the MENA region. If you’re passionate about enhancing your health, wellness, and performance, this is the event you cannot afford to miss.

This year’s theme, Human Performance Optimization, is centered around five key pillars: Longevity, Peak Performance, Age Reversal, Recovery, and Mental Health. The World Biohack Summit 2024 will gather global pioneers and experts in biohacking to explore these pillars and the innovations shaping the future of human potential.

Expect immersive experience zones where you can interact with cutting-edge biohacking equipment, hands-on workshops led by top experts, and the opportunity to test the latest tools and techniques driving this rapidly growing field.

Powered by global sponsors, the event will showcase keynote speeches and panel discussions from the brightest minds in wellness and performance optimization, with all sessions focused on actionable insights that can transform your daily life. Whether you’re looking to connect with fellow enthusiasts, wellness professionals, or thought leaders, the summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities.

At the heart of this event is Dr. Sajeev Nair, renowned transformation strategist, biohacker, and founder of Vieroots. As the chief curator of the World Biohack Summit 2024, Dr. Sajeev’s pioneering work in epigenetic lifestyle modifications has impacted over a million lives, making him a global leader in the biohacking space.

The summit will take place on October 18th and 19th at the luxurious JW Marriott, Dubai Marina. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the future of human optimization at the World Biohack Summit 2024—where you can unlock your full potential and elevate your life to the next level.

Date: 18th & 19th of October

Venue: JW Marriott, Dubai Marina

Time: 8 am to 6 pm

Tickets: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/94058/world-biohack-summit-2024

Website: www.worldbiohacksummit.com

