Event will take place on February 6, Mubadala Women’s Day at the tournament

Competition begins on February 3, with tickets on sale now

Abu Dhabi, UAE: This year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a tournament which celebrates the power of women on and off the court, will host two panel discussions for invitees, focused on the most pressing health issues facing women and girls across the region and around the world and solutions to allow them to live healthier, more productive lives.

Taking place on Tuesday, 6 February as part of the tournament’s Mubadala Women’s Day, the panel discussions, hosted by the WTA Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and WTA Tour title sponsor Hologic, aim to bring greater visibility, priority, and resources to women’s health and nutrition.

The second installment of the all-female tennis tournament on the Hologic WTA Tour returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City on February 3-11, with many of the world’s best players, including Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari, along with wildcard entrants Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka, set to complete for glory.

Ann Austin, WTA Foundation Executive Director: “The latest Hologic Global Women’s Health Index found three in 10 women cannot afford the food or shelter they or their families need, and that billions of women went untested for potentially life-threatening conditions in the past year. This is unacceptable. Together with our partners, we hope to shine a light on these health gaps and drive impact for women and girls everywhere.”

Sarah Buhayar, Director of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Gender Norms Learning Agenda, added: “Healthy women help everyone rise. Yet today, more than one billion women and girls are undernourished, and on average spend 25% more of their lives in poor health than men. We must ensure they have access to the healthcare and nutrition they need to perform better in school, grow their income, and strengthen their communities.”

The event will feature roundtable discussions highlighting topics such as the state of women’s health and nutrition in the United Arab Emirates and around the world, critical funding gaps, and opportunities for new collaborations.

About Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a WTA 500 tournament, produced by IMG in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The second edition of the tournament has been confirmed for 2024 and will take place at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

About WTA

Funded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1600 players representing over 80 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The Hologic WTA Tour is comprised of over 70 events and four Grand Slams, spanning 30 countries and regions across six continents with a global audience of more than 1 billion. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $284 billion (AED 1045 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The president of United Arab Emirates. ADSC is aligned to the emirate’s leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Vision

Abu Dhabi: an international capital for sport practicing, competitiveness, & international events.

Mission

To establish an environment that contributes towards promoting the importance of sport practicing and sport programs for all segments of the community, and to implement the best and latest international systems that promote competing at local, regional, and international levels.

A global destination for sport

Abu Dhabi Sports Council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

About IMG

IMG is a global sports and culture company. It is a leader in rights management, multi-channel content production and distribution, consultancy and fan engagement; owns, produces and commercially represents hundreds of live events and experiences; and manages licensing programs for the world’s best-known brands and trademarks. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.