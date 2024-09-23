Women Choice is proud to lead the ‘Career Development Journey’ booth for the 3-day event

Panel session: Tuesday, September 24th from 4pm-4.30pm featuring prominent HR leaders

Dubai, UAE: Women Choice is once again honoured to partner with Ru’ya, Careers UAE (Ru’ya), which is the leading recruitment, skills development and networking forum that creates transformative employment opportunities for young Emiratis.

The three-day event will kick off this year on Tuesday 24th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Held in Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6 until Thursday 26th September, Ru’ya is set to welcome more than 16,000 visitors from 10am to 6pm and to empower the next generation of Emirati youth to excel.

With over 150 exhibitors and 2,000 vacancies, Ru’ya offers local and international companies an exceptional opportunity to achieve their Emiratisation objectives by discovering and fostering the UAE’s brightest talent. The 2024 edition promises a holistic experience for future Emirati leaders, from thought-provoking discussions to live performances and hands-on workshops that are all fully aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision for Emiratisation.

Women Choice continues its mission to help advance Emirati women’s careers, fully aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision for Emiratisation. The team will be available throughout the event with expert coaches who will provide insights on how to find the right role or grow a career.

“Ru’ya is a key event in the region and we are proud to be participating for the second year by supporting the country’s efforts around Emiratisation. This year, we will have a dedicated area in the ‘Career Development Journey’ booth where we will help Emirati visitors improve their skills around drafting a strong CV, preparing for job interviews or having a clear career plan.

“We will host a panel with inspiring speakers: Mary Ting, VP of Talent & Organizational Effectiveness for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Mastercard Emma Duncombe, Managing Director and Head of HR for the Middle East & Africa and Banking at Citi, and Damian Brown, VP of Talent Acquisition at Chalhoub Group. Additionally, with our ecosystem partners like Mastercard or Logitech, we continuously focus on advancing women’s employment in the Middle East and Africa with a clear goal: to help create 1 million jobs by 2030,” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder and CEO at Women Choice.

Women Choice’s broad array of initiatives provides comprehensive support for women entrepreneurs and creates valuable employment opportunities throughout the Middle East and Africa. The mission is to enable the creation of 1 million jobs by 2030, aligning with our commitment to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For more information on Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2024 or to register as a visitor (UAE Nationals only), please visit the website at https://www.ruyacareers.ae/

About Women Choice:

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 3M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region to launch its plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world by 2030. More at womenchoice.org

