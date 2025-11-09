Doha, Qatar – The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has announced its lineup of speakers for the WISE 12 Summit, taking place on 24–25 November 2025 at the Qatar National Convention Centre under the theme ‘Humanity.io: Human Values at the Heart of Education.’

This year’s edition will convene over 200 local and international speakers representing academia, technology, policy, and social impact, united by a shared commitment to reimagine education through empathy, equity, and human purpose. Building on the momentum of the previous summit, WISE 12 will explore how human values can remain at the core of learning systems in an era rapidly transformed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technological acceleration.

The summit’s diverse roster of speakers includes Laila Lalami, award-winning author and novelist celebrated for her powerful explorations of identity and belonging; Mo Gawdat, bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer of Google X recognized for his influential work on AI, happiness and innovation; and Nobel Laureate and MIT Professor Dr. Abhijit Banerjee, whose research has transformed global understanding of education and poverty reduction.

Continuing this renowned line-up, WISE 12 will also welcome Anousheh Ansari, space explorer and CEO of XPRIZE Foundation, who advocates for inclusive innovation and STEM access; Dr. Michael Fung, Executive Director of Singapore Institute of technology; Fahad Hamad Hassan Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development; Omar Al Shogre, Director for Detainee Affairs at the Syrian Emergency Task Force and advocate for education access in conflict zones; and Lady Mariéme Jamme, founder of iamtheCODE and a global champion for digital literacy for girls across Africa, among others.

With over 60 core sessions – including plenaries, research dialogues, and interactive masterclasses - WISE 12 will provide a platform to address how education can evolve without losing its humanity. The summit will explore key questions around ethics in AI, equitable access to quality learning, redefining success and well-being in education, and the role of collaboration across sectors

These questions will be examined across five interconnected thematic tracks: ‘Putting Human Needs at the Heart of Education,’ ‘Realizing the Promise of Progressive Education,’ ‘Navigating the Skills Revolution in Higher Education and Lifelong Learning,’ ‘Catalyzing Multi-Sectoral Systems Change to Transform Education,’ and ‘Centering Education towards Economic Opportunities and Community Resilience.’

“WISE 12 is a space where the global conversation on education, technology, and humanity truly converges,” said Stavros N. Yiannouka, CEO of WISE. “We are at a defining moment for education systems worldwide. As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies accelerate, it becomes vital to ensure that innovation amplifies human potential rather than replaces it. This summit will gather voices who are not only transforming education but re-centering it on the very values that make us human.”

WISE 12 is made possible through the collaboration and support of distinguished partners who share a deep commitment to advancing education and innovation worldwide. The summit’s success reflects the strength of these strategic collaborations. Strategic Partners include Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), and EAA Foundation each contributing to shaping impactful dialogue and driving meaningful change within global education ecosystems.

WISE 12 is also supported by ConocoPhillips and Invest Qatar as Supporting Partners, whose engagement underscores the importance of cross-sectoral partnerships in fostering sustainable educational impact. Together, these partnerships highlight the shared belief that transformative education emerges through collaboration, innovation, and collective action principles that continue to guide WISE’s global mission.

Since its founding in 2009 by Qatar Foundation, WISE has evolved into a global platform for innovation and collaboration in education. Through its biennial summit, research programs, and partnerships, WISE continues to champion education as a force for human progress, one that connects technology with compassion, and transformation with purpose.

About WISE

Founded in 2009 by Qatar Foundation under the visionary leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, WISE (World Innovation Summit for Education) has evolved into an international, multi-sectoral platform dedicated to fostering innovation and evidence-based approaches in education. Through its biennial summit, collaborative research, and a number of ongoing programs, WISE has become a global point of reference for new educational paradigms. WISE12 will take place in Doha at the end of 2025, which will serve as a platform for future challenges for the WISE Prize for Education. WISE 12 continues this legacy by transforming ideas into impact reaffirming that education must remain deeply rooted in human values. To stay up to date, follow WISE on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X

WISE 12 Key Highlights:

200+ speakers from across the globe, including education leaders, policymakers, innovators, researchers, and youth advocates

from across the globe, including education leaders, policymakers, innovators, researchers, and youth advocates 60+ core sessions including plenaries, panels, workshops, masterclasses, research presentations, in addition to a variety of engaging experiential activities

including plenaries, panels, workshops, masterclasses, research presentations, in addition to a variety of engaging experiential activities Firsthand learning through participative sessions for teachers and learners at the WISE Majlis

through participative sessions for teachers and learners at the WISE Majlis 3,000+ participants representing more than 100 countries

representing more than 100 countries Four thematic tracks exploring critical issues from K-12 classrooms to higher education, lifelong learning, and systems transformation

exploring critical issues from K-12 classrooms to higher education, lifelong learning, and systems transformation WISE Prize Winners Announcement the culmination of a year-long journey as six finalists showcase their innovations in a bid for the WISE Prize

About Qatar Foundation – 30 Years of Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation (QF) is a non-profit organization which, for 30 years, has supported the sustainable human, social, and economic development of Qatar through entities, programs, and initiatives focused on education, science and research, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, who shared the vision of providing quality education for everyone in Qatar. In the three decades since, this vision has evolved into a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of knowledge offering opportunities for lifelong learning, fostering innovation, and empowering people to be socially engaged citizens and drivers of positive change.

This diverse but interconnected ecosystem comprises a world-class education landscape spanning the full spectrum of learning from pre-school to post-doctoral level; research, innovation, and policy centers addressing some of the world’s greatest challenges facing the world; alongside community facilities for people of all ages to seek knowledge, embrace active lifestyles, and expand their horizons within QF’s Education City, spanning 12 square kilometers in Doha, Qatar.

With its efforts concentrated on generating impact in five key areas – progressive education, sustainability, Artificial Intelligence, precision health, and social progress – QF remains committed, as it has been for the past 30 years, to investing in Qatar and its people, and contributing to shaping a better world for all.

