Inaugural Workspace Awards recognised contributions to reshaping work landscapes and prioritizing employee well-being, with Spacewell Interiors landing two prizes

Dubai, UAE : The curtains were drawn and the final room key turned in on Thursday afternoon as The Hotel Show, INDEX, and their assorted co-located trade shows ended a productive – and jam-packed – three-day run at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The sixth edition of the annual Chefs Table concluded following three days of intense competition in which culinary teams from some of the region’s leading hotels were tasked with creating an elegant dining experience for judges. Organized and managed by the Emirates Culinary Guild, the popular Chefs Table competition challenged nine hotel teams – featuring staff from both front and back of house – to set a table and serve guests a five-course meal in the hope of winning the coveted title of ‘Champions of Chefs Table 2024’.

Working as a team to deliver an exceptional food and beverage experience in a competitive atmosphere, Souq Madinat Jumeirah took the top prize, with Dubai World Trade Centre winning ‘Best Kitchen Team of Chefs Table 2024’, The Pullman ‘Best Service Team of Chefs Table 2024’, and ‘Best Barman of the Chefs Table’ going to Pradhyuman Dumka from Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi.

“It’s truly an incredible feeling,” said Executive Chef Mario Coelho, Souq Madinat Jumeirah. “Believing in yourself is key – my team believed in themselves and that’s what made the difference. They brought their best to all six rounds and won after returning to the Chefs Table after four years, it’s amazing to see it all come together. I’m incredibly proud of my boys!”

Meanwhile, the inaugural Workspace Awards celebrated the remarkable contributions of organizations focused on reshaping the modern work landscape to prioritize the well-being of employees. The awards recognized outstanding performances across seven categories, serving as a platform to honour the innovative and impactful efforts of businesses and entities in the workspace domain.

Spacewell Interiors, a multifaceted interior design consultancy solutions provider specializing in ergonomic, sustainable, and cost-efficient workplace design, proved triumphant in both the ‘Office Fit-Out Project of the Year’ and ‘Design & Build Project of the Year’ categories for its contribution to the Metlife offices in DAFZA, Dubai.

“Full credit must go to the team, who have put their best efforts into making this happen,” said Najid Nazir, Managing Director at Spacewell Interiors, which also took home two highly commended prizes. “I must thank our key designer, our project team, our lead certification authority, and the whole team’s desire to get this platinum certification. It is wonderful to be recognized by the judges for the projects that you truly put your heart and soul into. We have been participating in Workspace for two years and it feels great to win at the first awards. The focus of this event is sustainability, so it is absolutely amazing to also be highly commended in the ‘Sustainable Project of the Year’ category.”

Other Workspace Awards winners included:

Office Design Project of the Year: SAY Studio (Pernod Ricard)

Government Office Project of the Year: MOMA/Motif Interiors (UAE Space Agency)

Sustainability Office Project of the Year: INC (AstraZeneca)

Office Wellness Project of the Year: AAID (OQT, Dubai Office)

Office Designer of the Year (Design Team): Bluehaus Group

Elaine O’Connell, Senior Vice President Design & Hospitality at organizer dmg events, said of this week’s edition: “We are proud of the strides taken to ensure this edition of the show builds off the continued success, from the growth of our exhibitor and visitor numbers to the launch of our Workspace Awards and the expansion of our portfolio. As dmg events, we are in a unique position with exhibitions globally, to deliver a space for the regional, and international, design and hospitality industry to come together and push the sector forward.”

The Hotel Show, INDEX, Leisure Show, KIDSPACE, and Workspace, ran from 4-6 June at Dubai World Trade Centre.

For more information, please visit our website.

For more information, please visit our website.

For more information, please visit our website.

To learn more, visit our website.

