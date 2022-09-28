Dubai, UAE: The 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022 is witnessing a remarkable growth in the number of international pavilions participating. This year, the exhibition will host 20 international pavilions, extending over an area of 62,513 square metres, with the participation of more than 1,750 companies from 55 countries, in addition to 64 sponsors and 30 sponsors and supporting associations.

WETEX & DSS 2022 is held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy. It is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX & DSS, expressed his happiness with the annual growth of the exhibition and its success in attracting more countries and major international companies each year.

“Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX and Dubai Solar Show annually under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

WETEX and DSS, which is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent specialised exhibitions worldwide, brings together prominent global organisations specialised in water, clean and renewable energy, the environment, gas, green development, sustainability and related industries to present their latest technologies and innovative products. They can also leverage on the available trade and investment opportunities, especially in light of the great developments in the UAE and the facilities it provides to investors, in addition to the significant expansion in using clean and renewable energy in the region. Through this important event, we also enhance national and global efforts in sustainability, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” said Al Tayer.

“The exhibition provides an integrated platform for meeting decision-makers, investors, buyers and interested people from around the world to make deals and create partnerships. Additionally, participants identify market needs and learn about the most prominent current and future projects as well as opportunities to participate in solar energy projects and programmes in the region,” said Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and Chairperson of the Sales, Logistics and Sponsorships Committee for WETEX & DSS.

The international pavilions participating in the exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent specialist international exhibitions include India, China, Italy, South Korea, Poland, Switzerland, Russia, Chile, Singapore, Japan, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, and Czech Republic, among others.

Large participation from India at WETEX and DSS 2022

The 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022 is witnessing large Indian participation at the Indian pavilion in the exhibition. 30 companies under the umbrella of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), besides around 15 companies, are showcasing their latest innovative technologies and products in energy, water, environment, Information Technology, and clean and renewable energy.

India is the second largest trade partner of the UAE. The UAE is the third largest trade partner of India. The comprehensive economic partnership signed between the two countries in February 2022 is expected to double the trading between the UAE and India by 120% to reach USD 100 billion in 5 years, while it is currently USD 45 billion.

Meet GreenEvo companies - reliable suppliers of smart eco-friendly solutions

Poland is one of the leading countries in green technologies. This year, MK Business Link in cooperation with Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment and Polish Chamber of Commerce, have attracted many innovative companies to present their unique, sustainable solutions at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show 2022 as a Part of the Polish Pavilion number (6-B 5).

Commenting on the exhibition’s success, Małgorzata Panek-Kasińska, CEO of MK Business Link, said, “As the official representative of Polish companies participating at WETEX & Dubai Solar Show, we are successfully promoting this event in Poland. Our main aim is to build WETEX brand awareness among the Polish companies, increase the participation of our Polish community in the events and assist in the growth of the trade fairs. We support our Emirati partners in finding the best solutions to establish future business relationships with Polish companies.”

In 2021 MK Business Link assisted with the business mission with representatives of Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment and 12 winners of the “GreenEvo - Green Technology Accelerator” programme. MK Business Link has organised the specially dedicated seminar “Meet GreenEvo companies - reliable suppliers of smart eco-friendly solutions”, that gave the Polish companies a prime opportunity to present innovative green technology.

“The technologies presented in Dubai by the representatives of Polish companies present here are not only innovative, but more importantly, ready for implementation. They have been tested and are being successfully used in numerous projects,” said the Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland, during the seminar.

It was a significant visit for Polish companies, giving them the chance to experience the UAE market first-hand. For many, it was the driving force behind their decision to exhibit during WETEX 2022. The Polish exhibitors will present a variety of solutions for today’s problems and all of them have already been recognised by European and international institutions.

During the three-day event, visitors can meet representatives of the Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland as well as the leading and most prominent green technology companies in Poland:

1. Petrovision Piotr Kaczmarek – producer of very high accuracy GPS tracking system,

2. Dagas – producer of REDUXCO - a chemical substance that reduces the energy of chemical reaction and harmful gas emissions,

3. PPHU AGATA - the leading dust control service provider in Poland,

4. EKOINWENTYKA – a business from the field of air purification,

5. Photo Survey – provider of solutions in the field of agricultural biomass wastes fuel,

6. Ekotop Roman Sobczyk – provider of sludge management technologies,

7. PROTE Technologies for our Environment - company from the field of wastewater management, water quality and safety, as well as site assessments and reclamation,

8. Marbet Wil – the only company in the world that has the technology which enables the transformation of solid or liquid sulphur into SULSTAR sulphur binder.

All of the companies are the Laureates of “Greenvo – Green Technology Accelerator Programme” - an innovative program of Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment aiming to create favorable conditions for promoting Polish pro-ecological technologies on a national and international level.

On 27 th September, the first day of WETEX, a delegation from the Ministry of Climate and Environment in Poland inaugurated a series of expert seminars with a presentation of the most prominent polish green energy companies, the laureates of the GreenEvo - Green Technology Accelerator contest.

The Polish government is undertaking numerous steps in terms of global energy transformation. One of them is a new strategic document - the “Energy Policy of Poland until 2040” which assumes that more than half of the installed capacity will be zero-emission sources. A special role in this process will be played by the implementation of offshore wind energy into the Polish electricity system.

Chile showcases latest renewable energy technologies during its participation in WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 host several leading companies from Chile to showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions in clean and renewable energy, especially photovoltaic solar power. Chilean companies will exhibit solutions on renewable energy, with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. During their participation, Chilean companies will explore the most prominent opportunities offered by the region’s markets to expand their green hydrogen-related projects.

“Chile will showcase its compromise with the goal of decarbonising its economy and how it’s advancing such goal in many projects based on renewable energy, having in mind the climate crisis. Together with the ongoing rapid expansion of renewable energy in the Chilean energy matrix, Chile wants to focus on the development of new green energy sources like green hydrogen. Cooperation with the UAE and Dubai is highly important due to hosting COP 28 next year,” said HE Patricio Diaz, Ambassador of Chile in the UAE.

DEWA organises the 24th edition of the exhibition from 27 to 29 September 2022. The Chilean pavilion is in Hall 01- G5 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The economic relationship between the UAE and the Republic of Chile has witnessed continuous growth over the past years. This included the signing of several economic agreements to enhance and strengthen trade exchange, which in 2020 amounted to about USD 281 million. Chile has successfully produced 46% of energy from renewable sources and is working to increase it to 70% by 2050.

WETEX & DSS attracts wide range of South Korean companies specialised in water systems & low-carbon technologies

The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) annually attract major South Korean companies specialising in water and renewable energy. These companies view the exhibition as an ideal platform to showcase the leading Korean experience in this field and consider the event a great platform to establish new partnerships in promising markets in the region and the UAE.

Over its past 23 editions, WETEX and DSS witnessed the participation of 3 Korean supporting organisations and 11 South Korean companies. Korea Water Partnership (KWP) leads the Korean Pavilion in this exhibition.

“Korean companies were able to achieve fine results through participation in WETEX and DSS 2021, and we expect that various performances will be obtained this year as well,” said Seulgi Kim, Manager of Korea Water Partnership (KWP).

Belgian pavilion at WETEX and DSS sheds lights on water engineering and circular economy technologies

The Belgian pavilion at WETEX and DSS 2022 includes 6 companies. The participating companies highlight their innovative technologies in water engineering, Blockchain, circular economy, water desalination, and domestic wastewater treatment plant.

Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT) is organising the Belgium Pavilion at WETEX 2022, in Hall 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Belgium is the fourth trade partner of the UAE within the European Union. It accounts for about 13.4% of the non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and the European Union countries. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Belgium reached USD 7 billion in 2021, a growth of 46% compared to 2020.

“We at FIT are proud to introduce our finest companies specialised in solutions focused on sustainability and green energy technology. This year, some participants are companies with specialised technologies for water (water desalination, sewage and water treatment equipment, industrial wastewater treatment). Others propose systems to generate green energy and high-energy efficient cookers. We invite you to come and visit us at our Belgium pavilion at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show,” said Kris Put, Trade Commissioner for Flanders in the UAE.

Italian pavilion at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2022 hosts 51 companies to showcase their latest technologies in energy, water, and sustainability

The Italian pavilion at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2022 hosts 51 companies specialised in energy, water, and green technologies. They will show their latest solutions and innovative technologies. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises the 24th edition of the exhibition from 27 to 29 September 2022. The Italian Trade Agency is organising the Italian pavilion at WETEX 2022, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy to the UAE and the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai. The Italian pavilion is in Hall number 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Excellency Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai, said: “Italy’s relation with the UAE is long-standing and diverse, with cooperation in many different sectors and potential for more. The main areas of mutual interest range from innovation to renewable energy and water solutions, from technology to infrastructure, SMEs, startups, smart cities and the circular economy – all key in the UAE Vision to build a future economy.

Italy is Europe's second largest manufacturer and the world’s sixth country exporting technologies used exclusively for renewable energy. This puts Italian companies in a strong position to share their expertise at the 24th edition of WETEX. In order to affirm its pledge to a green transition, our country has developed an Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate, which aims to increase its share of renewables to 32 per cent by 2030.”

When it comes to the UAE, Italy is the fourth exporting country of technologies used exclusively in renewable energy sources. Air or vacuum pumps, air or other gas compressors and fans, extractor or recycling hoods with built-in fans, account for almost 50% of the market share, while diodes, transistors and photosensitive semiconductor devices, including photovoltaic cells are part of the category that saw the biggest spike in request from one year to the other (+127% in the first semester of 2022), followed by engines and driving machines with 56% increase in the value of goods imported to the UAE until June 2022.

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “Italy and the United Arab Emirates are fully aligned in their efforts to tackle the current climate challenges and WETEX is the ideal platform to further develop the bilateral trade relationship in the renewable energy sector.

“With Euro 154 million worth of products exported to the UAE in 2021, Italy is the second European supplier to this country when it comes to technologies for the renewable energy sector. The Italian export industry has been consolidating and growing over the years and registered a 14% increase last year versus the 2020.

“We are back at WETEX with even more skilled Italian companies as sustainability is a priority in our agenda; our motto this year is “sustainability is sustainabITALY.” concluded Mr Scarpa.

During the three-day fair, visitors can meet with Italian manufacturers and service providers who offer advanced solutions to environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste treatments, environmental rehabilitation plants, water treatments, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination plants, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, renewable energy systems, and plants for civil use and agriculture.

WETEX & Dubai Solar Show brings the latest innovations by Russian companies in renewable energy and sustainability

Russian companies specialised in sustainability, water, smart grids, and renewable energy are showcasing their latest innovations at the Russian pavilion at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS). The exhibition is an ideal opportunity to promote business opportunities and showcase the latest innovations of Russian companies in these fields. The exhibition also encourages and facilitates the access of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the markets of the two countries, as well as explores new opportunities to increase trade and investment volume in key sectors. This is in line with the two countries’ objectives to create a more sustainable economic model based on innovation, knowledge and advanced technology.

The UAE is the top Arab destination for Russian investments and accounts for 90% of Russia’s total investments in Arab countries. Meanwhile, the UAE is the largest Arab investor in Russia and contributes more than 80% of the total Arab investments there. The UAE market is home to more than 4,000 Russian companies. The UAE and Russia look into cooperation in the areas of circular economy and green economy. They encourage the business community in both countries to invest in various vital and future sectors. These include renewable energy, industry, logistics, space, automobiles, medicine, medical technology, transportation, agriculture, food, real estate, infrastructure, minerals and mining. They also encourage exploring opportunities for cooperation in solar energy, green hydrogen, carbon liquefaction and renewable energy solutions.

13 Russian companies are participating in WETEX & DSS 2022:

ALTA GROUP, an expert in the design and production of wastewater treatment facilities for domestic and surface wastewater, as well as products for outdoor engineering networks

ECOLIGHT Ltd, low-voltage electrical equipment manufacturer

Eco-Spectrum LLC is introducing new technologies to improve waste management processes based on the latest scientific achievements and a combination of environmental protection criteria enabling their engineering application

JSC Filter, a manufacturer of FTOV filter elements designed for cleaning from mechanical particles with a size of 1-100 microns for drinking and processing water and liquid materials

FINGO is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative air pollution control technology

Innovatics offering a unique technology for the production of solar roofing, which provides autonomous power generation and heating of household facilities

MKC Group, an engineering company that specialises in the construction of turnkey energy facilities, including gas genset power plants (mini-MPP)

Neptun, developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly technologies and high-performance equipment for industrial and domestic water treatment systems

LLC NPO Ecosystema, the largest Russian manufacturer of water treatment equipment and wastewater treatment complexes

NUCON LLC, leading Russian manufacturing plant for the development and serial production of a wide range of capacitors

TEKVEL LLC, a company providing services and solutions in the field of relay protection and automation of electric power facilities

Titan Power Solution LLC, the largest manufacturer of solutions based on supercapacitors and Li-ion batteries in Russia

Yablochkov (LLC Upiter), a developer of charging systems for electric vehicles.

WETEX & DSS attract prominent Swiss companies specialised in sustainability, water and renewable energy technologies

The 24th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022, has attracted prominent Swiss companies specialised in sustainability, water, smart grids and renewable energy technologies. The Swiss pavilion (Swiss Enviro) is in Hall 07 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The trade relations between the UAE and Switzerland have witnessed significant growth in recent times. Switzerland is the sixth largest trade partner of the UAE worldwide. Non-oil trade between the two countries was nearly AED 27.6 billion in the first half of 2021. WETEX & DSS is an ideal opportunity to enhance trade opportunities and present the latest innovations of Swiss companies. It also stimulates and facilitates access of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to the markets in the UAE and Switzerland, as well as exploring new opportunities to increase trade and investment in critical sectors. This supports the direction of the two countries in the transition to a sustainable economic model that is based on innovation, knowledge and advanced technologies.

WETEX and Dubai Solar Show host major Japanese companies in the energy and water sectors

The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will witness the distinguished participation of prominent Japanese companies working in the energy and water sectors. These companies will showcase their latest products and innovative technologies in building large solar power plants, solar tracking panels, water treatment systems to provide potable water, and data processing technologies for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) using Artificial Intelligence and other advanced technologies.

The Japanese pavilion is in Hall 03 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In 2021, the UAE was Japan’s 10th largest trading partner in the world. The UAE provides 23% of Japan’s total oil needs. Japan is also one of the largest trade partners of the UAE. Moreover, Japanese investments are on the rise. A total of 340 Japanese companies operate in the UAE in various sectors. Bilateral trade between the UAE and Japan reached $30.5 billion last year

The participating companies in Czech pavilion showcase their latest water technologies

The 24th WETEX and DSS attracts a group of Czech companies specialised in water and water treatment. The Czech companies are displaying carbon nanotubes (CNT) for water treatment, piping systems and NANO pipes, microfiltration for water purification, stainless-steel products for wastewater treatment, and pipeline cleaning and rehabilitation.

The German pavilion in WETEX and DSS includes 19 specialised companies

The German pavilion in the 24th WETEX and DSS includes 19 companies specialised in wastewater treatment, decentralised water treatment, motor control technologies, control valve and air flow meter, water purification membrane, and water desalination.

The Singaporean pavilion at WETEX and DSS showcases latest energy and digital transformation solutions

The Singaporean pavilion at the 24th WETEX and DSS includes 5 specialised companies. The participating companies highlight their latest solutions and technologies in digital transformation, water engineering, microgrids in renewable energy, home energy management systems, and waste-to-energy technologies.

The UAE and Singapore have distinguished economic and trade relations. The UAE has been Singapore’s first trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa since 2012, and the sixteenth trading partner worldwide. The volume of trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 reached a record level of USD15 billion. The two countries cooperate in vital sectors, including the digital economy, green economy, food security and smart cities.