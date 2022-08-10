Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising several field visits as part of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) 2022. DEWA’s key projects and its pioneering achievements and the latest innovations in sustainability, clean and renewable energy will be introduced to the delegations, visitors and exhibitors.

DEWA is organising the 24th WETEX and DSS under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The schedule for field visits includes smart autonomous buses to tour the Innovation Track at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, with a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by 2030. The visits include a tour of DEWA’s Innovation Centre, which hosts a museum and exhibition of solar power and renewable energy, and a conference centre. The Innovation Centre highlights the progress of DEWA, prominent historical inventions in electricity and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. Other sections of the exhibition include more than 30 interactive displays, DEWA’s Museum, desalination plants, and a presentation on solar energy technologies, among others.

To book your field visit, please visit: https://www.wetex.ae/sitevisitregistration