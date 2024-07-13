Doha –: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently concluded a one-day symposium aimed at fostering professionalism within diverse medical education settings.

The symposium, titled ‘Fostering Professionalism in Medical Education: Exploring Effective Approaches for Diverse Learners,’ provided participants with valuable insights into how the perception of professionalism and professionalism identity formation can vary across diverse learning contexts. The agenda included recognizing differences in interpretations of behaviors among diverse healthcare providers, discussing professionalism assessments, strategies for applying culturally adept coaching skills, and developing individualized remediation plans.

A key highlight was the integration of coaching techniques tailored to address professionalism challenges within multicultural contexts. The symposium featured a blend of live and virtual didactic sessions led by esteemed medical educators and field experts, complemented by interactive workshops fostering robust discussions and hands-on learning experiences.

Hosted at WCM-Q and coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) at WCM-Q, the workshop attracted a diverse audience, including physicians, allied health professionals, dentists, nurses, pharmacists, researchers, educators, and students.

The symposium was directed and presented by WCM-Q’s Dr. Amal Khidir, associate professor of pediatrics; Dr. Fatimah Isa, assistant professor of psychology teaching in medicine; Dr. Moune Jabre, assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology; and Dr. Mange Manyama, assistant professor of anatomy in radiology.

International and Qatar-based speakers included Dr. Adina Kalet, Stephen and Shelagh Roell Endowed Chair at the Medical College of Wisconsin; Dr. Goran Stevanovski, health professions education consultant and the founder and former director of the Medical Education Department at Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, North Macedonia; Dr. Marianne Mak-van der Vossen, assistant professor of general practice at Amsterdam University Medical Center (UMC); and Dr. Majda Sebah, assistant professor of chemistry in pre-medical education at WCM-Q.

The symposium was accredited locally by the Ministry of Public Health’s Department of Healthcare Professions – Accreditation Section and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

The session is part of WCM-Q’s ongoing series on professionalism in diverse learning environments, which was launched in 2023. For more information on upcoming workshops and professional development opportunities, please visit https://qatar-weill.cornell.edu/continuing-professional-development/cpd-events/upcoming-events

About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive six-year medical program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, the Primary Health Care Corporation, the Feto Maternal Center, and Sidra Medicine, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu