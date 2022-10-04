Climate change impact and geopolitical shifts push food sector leaders and policymakers to harness technology for innovative solutions

Presentations by leading agriculture players including Saudi Arabia’s NEOM, USA’s Agritecture, and Canada's Cultivated to showcase latest innovations

Dubai, UAE – Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; AgraME, the region's most advanced agriculture event, will explore the Middle East and North Africa's pathway to food security. AgraME is delighted to announce His Excellency, Mohammed Mousa Alameeri will lead the opening ceremony of the trade show on 25th October to welcome local and international agricultural and aquacultural technology suppliers and innovators.

This year, AgraME welcomes NEOM as its ‘Future of Food Partner’. NEOM’s Food sector aims to harness innovation to nourish people and the planet, while guaranteeing food security for generations to come. Visitors of AgraME will have the opportunity to explore the role technology will play in the transformation of global food systems as envisioned by the NEOM Food sector and its various initiatives.

More than 4000 global and local industry professionals will meet in Dubai to showcase their products and solutions aimed at achieving self-reliance in food production. Running for 13 years, AgraME will take place on 25-26 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The two day event will be co-presented alongside AgroFarm and three other key vertical event platforms: AquaME, AgraME Fresh and the newly launched HortiME.

Offering a dedicated exhibition area and conference stream, HortiME is the first vertical farming event in the Middle East and will address critical challenges around the arid nature of the land, and the technologies and processes which are advancing agricultural processes in the region.

"Climate-change challenges and the supply hiatus caused by international political instability has highlighted the global need for food security as never before," commented Brent Crosbie, Exhibition Director of AgraME.

"Throughout the MENA region, sustainable food production is now a key pillar of national agendas, with industry, governments and policymakers looking to leverage the power of new technology and financial models, as well as inward investment, to address the issue. The entire industry ecosystem and its multi-verticals will be under the AgraME 2022 spotlight, where new innovations will be on display and experts will provide keen insights into the agricultural and food production of the future," added Crosbie.

The event is also welcoming key sponsors Abu Dhabi's AlDhara, world leaders in innovative food solutions and optimized supply chains and Canada's Cultivat’d, renowned agtech brokers and experts in indoor farm technology. The exhibition and conference will cover key areas including cutting-edge technologies and innovation, cultivation in controlled environments, seed science, investment opportunities in the region, the impact of MENA food-tech hubs and the future of food security.

There will also be dedicated sessions on engaging youth in the agriculture and aquaculture industries and celebrating women in agriculture. Leading experts will take to the stage, including Juan Carlos Motamayor, the Head of NEOM’s Food Sector, Pierre Broun, NEOM's Director of Agriculture – Food, and globally renowned agricultural expert Henry Gordon-Smith, CEO of Agritecture. Cultivat’d will lead discussions on animal feed and saving food miles with impactful insights from Gabriel Zarafonitis, President, Farm Anywhere.

In line with AgraME's aim of driving sustainability in the agriculture industry, Informa Connect has this year introduced a range of sustainability initiatives to ensure the event has a low carbon footprint.

About AgraME

AgraME is the Middle East's longest-running AgraTech exhibition and conference, attracting companies in the Crop Farming, Animal Farming and Health, Aquaculture, and AgraTech industries from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and globally. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key players, market the latest innovations, and inspire industry peers. AgraME is under the parent company Informa Connect and co-located with AgroFarm and zones dedicated to AquaME, HortiME, and AgraME Fresh. For more information, please visit the website.