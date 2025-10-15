Dubai, UAE – The Citizens Foundation (TCF) - UAE's upcoming event, Umeed 2025, is an evening dedicated to supporting education in Pakistan. Featuring Faisal Kapadia, Hassan Raheem and Shae Gill, the event will be an evening of music, hope, and purpose.

TCF was founded in 1995, and thirty years later, it remains one of Pakistan’s leading non-profit organisations, dedicated to providing quality education to the less privileged. With more than 2,033 purpose-built schools units educating over 300,000 students, TCF has become a beacon of hope, transforming lives and communities. Today, with chapters in seven countries, including the UAE, TCF continues to inspire global support for education as a tool for social change.

The event aligns with the UAE’s official announcement of 2025 as the Year of Community—a national initiative aimed at strengthening social bonds and promoting meaningful engagement.

With over 1.2 million Pakistanis calling the UAE home, comprising nearly 13% of the population, the event will be an opportunity to inspire the UAE’s expatriate communities toward a shared mission of impact and hope. TCF’s long-standing volunteers in the UAE are a reminder that true change is always community-driven.

Speaking about the initiative, Mushtaq Chhapra, Co-Founder of TCF, said:

“Over thirty years of TCF’s journey, I’ve seen children from some of the toughest communities of Pakistan grow up to become doctors, teachers, and leaders in their communities. All they needed was a chance. That’s what umeed (hope) really means to me. Umeed 2025 is our opportunity to pass that hope forward, to the millions of children still waiting for their chance to build a better life.”

As Umeed’s title sponsor, Careem’s CEO and co-founder, Mudassir Sheikha, commented: “Pakistan’s economic potential is enormous. Education is the key to unlocking this potential and driving transformative change across the country. For everything Pakistan has given Careem, we feel a deep responsibility to give back. Mission-driven organisations like The Citizens Foundation are making education accessible to the communities that need it most. We are proud to stand alongside them in shaping a brighter future for Pakistan.”

Faisal Kapadia, legendary singer and now TCF’s Brand Ambassador, added:

“Music has the power to bring people together, and when it supports a cause as meaningful as education, it becomes even more powerful. I am thrilled and honoured to be part of this evening of hope, alongside such talented artists.”

Umeed 2025 will take place on November 2, 2025, at The Agenda – Dubai. Tickets are available at www.dubai.platinumlist.ae/Umeed2025. All proceeds will go directly towards supporting TCF’s education programmes in Pakistan.

About The Citizens Foundation (TCF):

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a professionally managed, non-profit organisation established in 1995 by a group of concerned citizens. With more than 2,033 purpose-built school units, serving over 300,000 students across Pakistan, TCF focuses on providing quality education to the most underserved communities. Its mission has grown beyond borders, with chapters in 7 countries, including the UAE, uniting individuals and communities in the belief that education is the most powerful equaliser.

For further information, please get in touch with Wajiha Bari, Chief Operating Officer – TCF UAE, at Wajiha.bari@tcfuae.org